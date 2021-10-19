Chicago police officer shot on Near North Side, injuries not life-threatening, suspect in custody, authorities say

A Chicago police officer was shot in the Goose Island neighborhood Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to the 1000 block of West North Avenue about 3:30 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. They transported a male officer to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he said.

The officer had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and his condition was stabilized, Langford said.

Yellow tape blocked traffic south of the hospital, and police vehicles surrounded the south entrance along Wellington Avenue near Mildred Avenue.

A person was in custody and a gun was recovered, Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted.

The shooting took place after police were called to an Ulta Beauty store at 1000 W. North Ave. because someone was acting “erratic” inside the store, police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.

The person and a police officer struggled outside the store, which continued after a second officer arrived, Brown said.

The person fired three shots, hitting an officer once in the face. Brown described the injury as a “through-and-through wound.”

The second officer arrested the person at the scene, he said.

No officers fired their weapons, Brown said.

“We’re just grateful that our officer is in non-life-threatening condition at this point, and we’re asking the public to continue with their prayers for our officer and all the officers for the city of Chicago,” Brown said.

Police had been doing extra patrols in the area because of recent incidents including burglaries, he said.

The investigation is continuing.

