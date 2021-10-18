Chicago police officer shot on Near North Side, injuries not life threatening, suspect in custody: authorities

A Chicago police officer was shot in the Goose Island neighborhood Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to the 1000 block of West North Avenue about 3:30 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. They transported a male officer to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, he said.

The officer had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and his condition was stabilized, Langford said.

A person was in police custody and a gun was recoverd, Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted.

Please check back for updates.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com