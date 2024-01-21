Chicago police officers, driver taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Albany Park; injuries not life-threatening, police say

Two Chicago police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital following an early-morning crash Sunday in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police say the officers' injuries are not life-threatening, and the driver is in good condition. The crash occurred at W. Montrose Ave. and N. Pulaski Rd. when a squad car, responding to a call at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, was driving south on Montrose with its emergency lights flashing, police say.

