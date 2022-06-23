Chicago police recruits Marines amid officer shortage

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws. The Biden administration had urged the justices to uphold New York's law. Under Maryland law, anyone between 18 and 21 years old who applies for a wear-and-carry gun permit must require it for their job, and they must complete firearms training to get a weapon and show proper cause for carrying it outside of their home. Maryland legislative leaders said Thursday: "We will be reviewing the opinion, and, if necessary, pass legislation that protects Marylanders and complies with this brand-new precedent."