Chicago police release details of suspects in violent robbery of elderly Asian man on Red Line train

Chicago police have released information on the suspects of a Red Line train robbery that left an elderly Asian man bleeding profusely from his head.

The incident, which was caught in a now-viral video, occurred near the 95th/Dan Ryan stop at 15 W. 95th St. at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The video shows a pair of suspects ganging up on the victim, who was seated alone. They ask for the victim’s ID and wallet before forcibly reaching into his pockets.

One of them then pulls a bottle of wine from the victim’s jacket. As the man gets up, the robber slams the bottle against his head, leaving him hemorrhaging onto the train floor.

Teshaun Terry, who filmed the incident, said there was “literally no one” at the station when she rushed to ask for help.

“When I seen [sic] the blood I instantly felt so bad,” Terry told WLS. “So, I instantly... when the train stopped, I stopped the video and I ran upstairs to look for the operators. There were no operators! There were no security! There were literally no one!”

Police reportedly described the suspects as a man and a woman. Both are Black, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and appear to stand between 5 feet and 3 inches and 5 feet and 9 inches.

The man wore a multi-colored shirt, a purple hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a gray stripe on the leg, police said. Meanwhile, the woman wore a white jacket with a multi-colored hood and ripped black jeans, as per Block Club Chicago.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said it is “working very closely” with law enforcement in its investigation. The agency has also relaunched a K-9 unit, added private security guards and installed new surveillance cameras at station booths.

“This kind of behavior is absolutely reprehensible and should not happen to any CTA customer,” CTA spokesperson Maddie Kilgannon said in the statement. “While there is broad, strategic coverage by Chicago police officers and CTA security guards, it is impossible to have officers on every train and bus, and at every facility, all hours of the day.”

The suspects remain at large. Anyone with information about the attack is urged to call Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4443 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com.

Featured Image via Chicago Police Department (left, right), Teshaun Terry (center)