Chicago police release pictures and videos of man wanted for shooting in Chinatown

The Chicago Police Department has released pictures and surveillance footage of a man involved in a shooting near a karaoke bar in Chicago’s Chinatown on July 1 that left one woman dead.

Authorities posted a video on Saturday asking for the public’s help to identify the man. In the video, he can be seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a cross printed on the back. He is also shown entering and exiting a store and running through a strip mall parking lot.

Chicago police identified the man as a suspect involved in a shooting in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue near a karaoke bar on July 1. Authorities advised the public to avoid him and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Officers responded to a shooting call in South Wentworth Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. that day and found a 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her torso. She was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the hand at the scene and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The incident reportedly occurred following an argument between the man in the video and a 38-year-old man at the No. 18 Karaoke Bar on 2201 South Wentworth Avenue. The latter was reportedly shot in the buttocks and was in critical condition when he was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The Chicago Police Department’s Area One Detectives are now investigating the incident. Authorities said they recovered a weapon from the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any details about the incident is urged to contact Detective Mitchell at (312) 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.

Featured Image via Chicago Police

