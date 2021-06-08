Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop
The armed suspect fled the Subway shop in the victim's car.
Video Transcript
- And now new at 6:00, Chicago police are looking for three people. They're wanted in a robbery that happened in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The surveillance video here provided by police shows the three suspects going into a Subway shop on West 103rd Street with guns. And one of the suspects got into a physical fight with somebody there in the store, drawing their weapon. Police say the three suspects then ran out of that Subway and drove away in the victim's car. If you have any information, give police a call.