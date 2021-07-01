Chicago police report killings down, shootings up this year

Police work the scene of a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Tuesday June 15, 2021 in Chicago. Police say five people standing outside on Chicago’s West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a fatal mass shooting on the city’s South Side (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Fewer killings were reported over the first six months of 2021 in Chicago compared with the same period last year even as the number of shootings and people shot increased, according to statistics released Thursday by police.

Between Jan. 1 and Wednesday, there were 332 killings in the city — six fewer than in the first six months of 2020. Both numbers are much higher than the 246 recorded over the first half of 2019.

Chicago has seen a number of mass shootings and mass killings in recent weeks. Coupled with others around the country in June, shootings stoked concerns about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer, as coronavirus restrictions ease and more people are free to socialize.

Chicago ended 2020 with 769 slayings. So far this year, there have been 1,515 shooting incidents and 1,880 people shot in the city. Shootings incidents and victims over the first six months of 2020 totaled 1,377 and 1,656, respectively.

More than 5,900 guns, including 290 assault weapons, have been seized so far this year, police said.

“Each illegal gun taken off our streets is potentially a life saved,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “We’ve asked so much from our officers over the past six months, who continue to answer the call each day and night in service to our city.”

The latest numbers from police come as an 8-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were wounded and a 40-year-old woman was slain when shots were fired early Thursday at a home on the city’s far South Side.

Separately, two 15-year-olds and two 18-year-olds also were wounded Wednesday night during a drive-by shooting in southwest Chicago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Digital travel pass kicks off EU-wide as vacations gain pace

    As the European summer vacation season hit its stride Thursday with a new EU-wide travel pass in place, the bloc's medical office and a top airline chief issued reassuring messages on traveling, despite the threat of the surging delta coronavirus variant. Many airports saw busy scenes as masses of people sought to escape to the sunny southern European Union nations for a beach holiday, with the digital COVID-19 travel certificate a must-have. The EU Digital Certificate came officially into effect Thursday even though many member states had started introducing it over the past month, seeking to boost their summer season by making movement as seamless as possible.

  • Nevada’s Kataluna Enriquez Becomes First Transgender Miss USA Contestant

    Kataluna Enriquez is making history one sequined gown at a time. Enriquez, who was recently crowned Miss Nevada, will become the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant this fall. Enriquez won her state title on Sunday, beating out 21 other contestants to represent Nevada in the prestigious Miss USA pageant, scheduled for Nov. 29. Enriquez competed with a platform of raising awareness for the transgender community. She took to Instagram on Monday to thank both her suppo

  • What to Know About Kataluna Enriquez, the First Transgender Woman to Be Crowned Miss Nevada USA

    Kataluna Enriquez made history after becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Miss USA pageant

  • Trump assails Biden on immigration in trip to U.S.-Mexico border

    Fresh off his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump stepped further back into the political spotlight with a visit to the southern border on Wednesday, hammering the Biden administration for its immigration policies amid a decades-high spike in crossings.

  • Activists, journalists included in Myanmar prisoner release

    Myanmar's government began releasing about 2,300 prisoners on Wednesday, including activists who were detained for protesting against the military's seizure of power in February and journalists who reported on the protests, officials said. Buses took prisoners out of Yangon’s Insein Prison, where friends and families of detainees had waited since morning for the announced releases. Zaw Zaw, head of the Yangon Region’s Prison Department, confirmed that more than 720 people were released from the prison, which for decades has been the main facility for political prisoners.

  • Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl's to keep stores closed for Thanksgiving 2021. See the closings list.

    Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Kohl's will keep stores closed Thanksgiving 2021. The retailers kept stores closed on the holiday last year amid COVID.

  • Young woman killed in suspected murder-suicide was stabbed to death in the neck

    Gracie Spinks was found lying in a pool of blood by two passersby on the morning of 18 June.

  • Victim of Tuesday morning shooting at Plaza hotel has died, Kansas City police say

    Police detained one individual in relation to the Plaza hotel shooting that sent one victim to the hospital with critical injuries. The victim later died.

  • Nearly 250 deaths reported in US and Canada amid historic heat wave

    Nearly 250 people in the northwestern part of the United States and British Columbia have died amid a historic heatwave that has broken or gotten close to record temperatures.

  • Malcolm Johnson’s fatal shooting by Kansas City police sent to prosecutors, MSHP says

    The case will be evaluated by a special use of force committee run by the prosecutor’s office.

  • Pausing Pepper, packing meat and picking berries

    The alliance brings together leaders from top robotics companies, research institutions and universities in the Pittsburgh area, including Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Argo AI, Aurora, the University of Pittsburgh, Kaarta, RE2 Robotics, Neya Systems, Carnegie Robotics, HEBI Robotics, Near Earth Autonomy, BirdBrain Technologies, Omnicell and Advanced Construction Robotics. The Richard King Mellon Foundation commemorated this membership milestone with a grant of $125,000 to support the continued growth of the PRN.

  • U.S. condemns wave of violence in Haiti, says human rights violated

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned what it described as a systematic violation of human rights, fundamental freedoms and attacks on the press in Haiti, urging the government to counter a proliferation of gangs and violence. Violence has spiked https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-gang-leader-launches-revolution-violence-escalates-2021-06-24 in the impoverished Caribbean nation as rival gangs battle with one another and the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening a humanitarian crisis. On Tuesday night, at least 15 people were killed in apparent retaliation for the murder of police union member Guerby Geffrard, said Leon Charles, director general of the national police force, at a news conference.

  • 98 Degrees Talk Return to Spotlight, Nostalgia and the ‘Stupidest Line in the History of Music’

    On the heels of their '98 Days of Summer' campaign, the guys talk new music and lessons learned from their two decade-long career

  • Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M

    A Wyoming man accused of burning a toddler with a butane torch, killing him and disposing of his body in an apartment complex dumpster in February has had his bail set at $1 million. The bail was set for Wyatt Dean Lamb, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, after he made his first court appearance Tuesday in Cheyenne when he was formally informed of the charges he faces. Athian went missing on Feb. 19, triggering a search that ended about two hours later with the discovery of his body wrapped in a sheet, blanket and five trash bags in a dumpster near the apartment where he lived, according to a police investigative affidavit filed in court.

  • Google update will allow digital Covid-19 vaccination cards and test results to be stored on Android devices

    Google is making it possible to store digital versions of either Covid-19 test results or vaccination cards on users' Android devices. The company on Wednesday announced it's updating its Passes API, which will give developers at healthcare organizations, government agencies, and other organizations authorized by public health authorities the ability to create digital versions of tests and vaccination cards which can then be saved directly to the user's device. The Passes API is typically used to store things like boarding passes, loyalty cards, gift cards, tickets and more to users' Google Pay wallet.

  • Trailblazing female pilot will go to space at age 82 with Jeff Bezos

    Funk, 82, will be the oldest person ever to travel into space, Blue Origin said in an announcement on Thursday. Funk, then a 21-year-old pilot, was the youngest of the 13 women who passed the same rigorous testing as the Mercury Seven male astronauts in NASA's program that first sent Americans into space between 1961 and 1963, but were denied the chance to become astronauts themselves because of their gender.

  • Climate change: 'Last refuge' for polar bears is vulnerable to warming

    A "last ice area" is crucial for the survival of polar bears but is suffering from climate change.

  • Meghan McCain on Olympian Gwen Berry’s national anthem protest: ‘Not appropriate’

    In light of two-time Olympian and hammer thrower Gwen Berry boldly making a statement at the U.S. Olympics Trials, The View co-host Meghan McCain joined other conservatives in firing backlash. McCain shared her opinions on The View on Tuesday as she criticized Berry’s protest taking place on an international stage. “I spent the last year and a half hearing every argument possible and understanding why athletes protest in the United States of America, like Colin Kaepernick,” McCain said on The View.

  • 30 years of stunning photos show why NASA is fighting to save its Hubble Space Telescope from a mysterious glitch

    Hubble is the world's most powerful space telescope. It has enabled astronomers to peer into the earliest ages of the universe.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.