Chicago police respond to 10 shootings in about 3 hours Sunday, including 3 homicides and an attack that left 2 officers seriously wounded

CHICAGO — In a little more than three hours beginning around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chicago police responded to 10 separate shootings, including three homicides and an attack on two officers who exchanged gunfire with an armed assailant.

All told, 10 people were wounded and three people died during the shootings — which were mainly concentrated on the South and West sides — the most recent at 5:25 a.m.

At 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side where they launched a homicide investigation after finding a man unresponsive in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue. The city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, picked up eight rounds in the area, prompting the call. Authorities said a 61-year-old man had been shot in the head and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Less than 30 minutes later, the two officers and the man they said shot them were being treated for gunshot wounds suffered in the 3300 block of West Polk Street in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood. One officer was in good condition, and the other officer and the alleged gunman were in serious but stable condition, officials said.