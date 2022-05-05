Chicago police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that led to death of bicyclist, 22, on Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that led to the death of a 22-year-old bicyclist and are searching for the driver and the vehicle in which he or she fled, according to authorities.

Officers first were called to the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene, heading northwest on Milwaukee Avenue, according to an online media notification.

The 22-year-old had been riding a bicycle “when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that did not stop and fled the scene,” police said. As a result of being hit, the man fell off the bike and struck his head. He initially was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, officials said, but he later was pronounced dead at 10:10 p.m.

The man was identified as Nick Parlingayan, according to information released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office Thursday morning.

“The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the injured (bicyclist) and identify themselves,” police said.

After the initial alert, authorities released additional information about the vehicle that struck Parlingayan. Investigators are looking for a black Nissan Versa that was likely a 2020 to 2022 model, according to police.

The black Nissan “should have front passenger bumper damage as well as headlight damage,” police said. If the vehicle is located, authorities ask people to call 911 with information.

No arrests have been made and the hit-and-run remains under investigation by the major accident investigation team within the Chicago Police Department. Anyone who might have additional details or surveillance video from the area is asked to call that team at 312-745-4521.