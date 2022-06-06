Chicago police searching for machete-wielding robbery suspect

A machete-wielding robber tried attacking a victim on the northwest side of Chicago on Sunday night, the latest in a string of similar robberies, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Troy Street in the Irving Park neighborhood, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

The 52-year-old male victim was walking along the sidewalk when the male suspect approached him from behind and demanded his belongings, according to authorities.

The victim fell to the ground when the suspect tried to strike him with the machete, police said. He then threw his wallet into the street to distract the robber and ran away.

The suspect entered the passenger side of a grey vehicle and fled the scene, the report said. Police described the suspect as a man in all black clothing between 21 and 25 years old.

Police said the victim was in good condition and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police have not said whether the armed robbery was related to a string of similar incidents on the Northwest Side involving a man with a machete that began last month.

Police said the five previous robberies occurred in the 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue around 7:58 p.m. on May 27; 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on May 30; 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30 at 11:45 p.m. and May 31 at 12:10 a.m.; 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue on June 3 at 9 p.m.; and the 4000 block of West Eddy Street on June 3 between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.