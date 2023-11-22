Chicago police seek man in attempted sexual assault in Ukrainian Village

TechCrunch

Mastodon's latest update is tackling a problem Twitter users know all too well: the scourge of the "reply guys." A colloquial term for the men who regularly reply to women's posts in an overly familiar fashion, often to "mansplain," tone police, offer unsolicited advice or gaslight the original poster, reply guys have been a longtime problem on social media. Now, starting in the Mastodon app for Android, the company is experimenting with a simple reminder that will pop up when someone is about to respond to a stranger.