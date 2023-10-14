Chicago police seek men who put victim in chokehold before robbing him on CTA train

Chicago police seek two suspects in connection to strong arm robbery on the CTA Green Line.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a recent robbery on the CTA Green Line.

On Sept. 26, a victim was attacked, put in a chokehold and robbed on a train near the California stop around noon.

Mass Transit Detectives say the suspects were caught on surveillance before fleeing.

They are looking for two men between the ages of 25 and 40, pictured above.

if anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to contact Chicago police at 312-745-4706.