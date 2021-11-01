Chicago police sergeant charged after allegedly shooting at car thieves in Sam’s Club parking lot

Sylvia Goodman, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

A Chicago police sergeant was charged in connection with the reckless discharge of a firearm Sunday after allegedly shooting at car thieves in a crowded Sam’s Club parking lot.

Prosecutors with the state’s attorney’s office said Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, who was off-duty at the time, was loading groceries with her husband into her 2016 Toyota 4Runner at Sam’s Club in Evergreen Park, 9400 S. Western Ave., around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. She was accused of firing at least one gunshot at her vehicle after three people used a ruse to steal the SUV.

Carney appeared in court Sunday before Judge Arthur Willis, who set bail at $5,000, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Carney is being represented by the Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association.

Prosecutors said three men approached the SUV as it sat idling near the store’s entrance. Two of the men approached the back of the vehicle and offered to help Carney and her husband with their groceries while the third man entered the car and began driving away.

The other two men ran away as the car sped down the parking aisle with Carney and her husband in pursuit. The man driving stopped the SUV as one of the other two men ran toward the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

As the vehicle began moving again, Carney allegedly fired her 9 mm handgun once, hitting the ground behind the 4Runner. The bullet did not hit the vehicle and no one was injured, prosecutors said. All three men escaped the scene. At no point during the theft did any of the three men threaten Carney or her husband or display a weapon, officials said.

When Carney fired her handgun, another unrelated vehicle was driving down the same aisle in the opposite direction toward Carney, officials alleged. There were also pedestrians, including children, in the parking lot in nearby aisles, prosecutors said.

Carney called police after the altercation but did not immediately report she had fired a shot, according to prosecutors.

Carney’s full name does not appear in an online salary database for Chicago police, but there’s a record for Oneta Sampson, a police sergeant who’s paid an annual salary of $118,998.

Check back for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian snowbirds primed to flock south as US opens border

    Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter's subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential land travel next week and they launch a long-delayed drive to their seasonal home in Fort Myers, Florida. Restrictions imposed by both countries during the coronavirus pandemic and their own concerns kept the retired couple and millions of other Canadians from driving south to warmer climes like Florida, Arizona and Mexico during last year's freezing winter months. Now, the Biden administration's decision to allow vaccinated people to enter the U.S. by land for any reason starting Nov. 8 has many Canadians packing up their campers and making reservations at their favorite vacation condos and mobile home parks.

  • What to know about the paid family and sick leave axed from Democrats' spending bill

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin blocked the provision that would give new parents up to 12 weeks of paid family leave.

  • Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

    Authorities in Russia's Novgorod region on Monday ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. The Novgorod region was the first region to extend the nationwide non-working period between Oct. 30-Nov. 7 that was ordered by President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Monday reported more than 40,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day and more than 1,100 deaths for the seventh day in a row - the highest levels in each category since the start of the pandemic.

  • Stalker was angry with exotic dancer before killing her on Fort Worth highway: warrant

    A suspect accused of tracking a woman before he fatally shot her was a customer at a strip club where she worked and made angry comments about her on social media, police said.

  • Funds managed by Blackrock to sell 55 million shares in THG - bookrunner

    Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG after the company founder Matthew Moulding's 14.19% holding, according to Refinitiv Eikon. THG was rocked by a 35% share price collapse after an underwhelming investor presentation in October, forcing it to address corporate governance concerns more broadly. The company has tried to allay investor concerns, but so far has had little traction in halting the fall in its share price.

  • Season, then sear steak for better tacos

    Rubbing ground cumin into skirt steak helps develop a good crust when it’s seared in a skillet. Then while the steak rests, we turn sautéed onion and poblano chilies into a quick salsa. Dousing the mixture with lime juice after cooking keeps the flavors bright and balanced.

  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, 10/30/2021

  • City officials mocked and insulted Democrat staffers and denied them a police escort despite pleas for help in the Texas 'Trump Train' ambush, lawsuit alleges

    A federal lawsuit says the Texas City of San Marcos refused Democratic staffers a police escort when a convoy of Trump supporters surrounded their bus.

  • University of Florida orders professors not to testify against voting restrictions

    University of Florida orders professors not to testify against voting restrictions

  • Facebook says it removed troll farm run by Nicaraguan government

    Facebook said on Monday that last month it removed a troll farm with more than 1,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts which it was said was run by the Nicaraguan government and the country's ruling party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front. The social media company said the troll farm - a coordinated effort to manipulate public discourse using fake accounts - was intended to amplify pro-government and anti-opposition content. It said it had been active on its platforms since 2018 and was primarily operated by staff of TELCOR, Nicaragua's telecoms watchdog, working from the postal service headquarters in capital Managua.

  • U.S. court postpones arraignment of Maduro ally Saab

    (Reuters) -A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will now be arraigned on charges of money laundering in federal court in Miami on Nov. 15, two weeks later than originally planned, in a case that has further strained already frayed relations between Washington and Caracas. Prosecutors say Alex Saab, a Colombia-born businessman and top dealmaker for Maduro's socialist government, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a bribery scheme linked to Venezuela's state-controlled exchange rate.

  • FBI, other agencies did not heed mounting warnings of Jan. 6 riot -Washington Post

    Among the information that came officials' way in the weeks before what turned into a riot as lawmakers met to certify the results of November's presidential election was a Dec. 20 tip to the FBI that supporters of then-President Donald Trump were discussing online how to sneak guns into Washington to "overrun" police and arrest members of Congress, according to internal bureau documents obtained by The Post. On one site, a poster specifically mentioned Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, as a target, the Post said. Romney was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump last February on one charge of inciting an insurrection, which was leveled by the House of Representatives during a second impeachment of the former president.

  • Brad Raffensperger said he would 'gladly participate' in an interview with the Fulton County DA about Trump pressuring elected officials

    "I did my job. I followed the law," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday.

  • AP Reporter talks defense in Rittenhouse case

    When Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial for shooting three men during street protests in Wisconsin that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year, he'll argue that he fired in self-defense. (Nov. 1)

  • More NYC workers get jabs amid mandate; 1 in 6 still refuse

    One in six New York City municipal workers remained unvaccinated after Friday’s deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said Saturday. A last-minute rush of jabs boosted the vaccination rate to 83% among police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and other city workers covered by the mandate as of 8 p.m. Friday, up from 76% a day earlier. The fire department’s rate rose 8% and the sanitation department saw an additional 10% of its staff get vaccinated Friday, according to city data.

  • Thousands of NYC workers still refusing vaccine despite mandate; vaccines protect more than infection, study says: Live COVID updates

    A new CDC study shows that being vaccinated helps protect against COVID more than immunity from a previous infection. COVID updates.

  • GOP looks for upset in New Jersey governor's race as Democrats hope to buck history

    The Garden State has been reliably blue in presidential and U.S. Senate elections, but an incumbent Democrat hasn't been reelected since 1977.

  • Why FLOKI Is Up 275% This Week

    Floki Inu is targeting people who feel they missed out on Dogecoin. Here's why there are better cryptocurrencies to buy.

  • Hopper CEO: 'The time to book your holiday travel is now,' prices rising

    Hopper CEO Frederic Lalonde joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss holiday travel trends this year.

  • The county that could decide Virginia's governor race

    Data: Virginia Department of Elections; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosWith massive stakes for both parties in tomorrow's Virginia governor's race, the one place to watch — both to forecast the result and understand the outcome — is Loudoun County.Why it matters: Loudoun (the second "u" is silent), about 40 miles outside D.C., reflects national and state demographic trends. And it's ground zero for cultural battles that have given Republican Glenn Youngkin last-mile momentum against Democrat Terry McAul