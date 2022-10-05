Chicago police shoot man inside West Side police station, officials say

CHICAGO — Chicago police allegedly shot a man inside the Ogden District police station on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The man was wounded in an “extremity,” possibly his arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment after the shooting, which happened about 1 p.m. inside the West Side station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

“The ticket says police shot him,” Langford said.

Police could not immediately confirm the information.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene.

It was the second shooting at a police facility in recent days. Late last month, a man broke into the Homan Square facility and allegedly pointed guns at police officers, who shot him.

