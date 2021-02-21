Chicago police sued for excessive force after body cam footage shows violent arrest

Leroy Kennedy says he suffered a concussion, hand and wrist injuries, and received scarring to his head

Leroy Kennedy is suing the city of Chicago after being allegedly attacked by two police officers during a false arrest. CNN reports that body camera footage from the arresting officers shows what happened during the attack.

Kennedy’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the city and the two officers for being subjected to a false arrest, violating his due process, and use of excessive force, along with four other charges.

According to the suit, two Chicago police officers approached and attacked Kennedy on Aug. 23, 2020. The officers allegedly “slammed” him against a brick wall and then soon after “slammed his head into the pavement more than once.” The document states that Kennedy was “minding his own business” while walking down a sidewalk prior to the attack.

Kennedy was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and one charge of aggravated battery of a police officer, as per the Chicago police report.

The arrest of Leroy Kennedy is shown in a screenshot of body cam footage. (Credit: ABC 7/YouTube)

Kennedy’s lawyer indicated that he was able to obtain footage from the two officers’ body cameras during the incident and that the footage shows that they accosted Kennedy without cause and with excessive force.

Although there was no audio for the first two minutes, the footage reportedly confirms that the officers threw Kennedy against the wall and to the ground immediately upon approaching him.

The footage also reportedly shows one officer grabbing Kennedy by the neck during the arrest.

ABC News reports that the officers approached Kennedy because he had “a shocked look on his face” as they drew closer to him and felt he was “attempting to conceal a firearm.”

According to a spokesperson from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the charges against Kennedy were dropped on Dec. 18, 2020, after “video evidence showed there was no case against (him).” Records show that Kennedy was unarmed during the arrest.

Kennedy received scarring to his head following the incident, but according to ABC News, the attack has left more lasting effects.

“It left me feeling traumatized. Man, I ain’t gonna lie,” Kennedy said. “You get nervous. You get even more nervous once you see the police.”

ABC News reports that Kennedy also suffered hand and wrist injuries, as well as a concussion.

