Chicago police superintendent pleas for the 'safety of our babies' after 66 shot, including children, over Labor Day weekend

The superintendent of the Chicago Police Department is asking the community to come forward with information to protect "the safety of our babies" after at least 60 people were injured or killed by gun violence, including children, over Labor Day weekend.

Of the citywide victims, eight were children. One 4-year-old boy, Mychal Moultry Jr., was hit by gunfire while getting a haircut at a home Friday. He was hit twice in the head after bullets shot through the windows of the home at about 9 p.m., according to police, and died Sunday.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown called on the community for assistance after the weekend.

“We need people in the community to come forward," Brown said. "This is beyond trusting police. This is about the safety of our babies."

AT LEAST 44 SHOT AND SEVEN KILLED IN WEEKEND VIOLENCE ACROSS CHICAGO

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office will announce an agenda to curtail gun violence in the city in the coming days, she said.

The shooters “have absolutely no regard for the sanctity of human life,” she said, adding that the community should help the police “stem the tide on this violence.”

“The people in the neighborhoods who are doing the shooting, they are known to people in the neighborhoods,” Lightfoot said at a press conference. “I understand the fear that’s out there. But I’m just calling upon people in these neighborhoods, particularly when we think about the number of children who have been shot, you’ve got to have your faith overcome your fear. You’ve got to step up.”

Seven other children, between the ages of 12 and 17, were also wounded by gunshots over the weekend.

