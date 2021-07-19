Chicago police target gun trafficking following bloody weekend, ahead of Biden strike force

Louis Casiano
·2 min read

The Chicago Police Department on Monday announced the creation of a special investigations team to stem the flow of illegal guns into the city amid a summer of increasing violence and following a bloody weekend in which 56 people were shot and 11 others were killed.

The 50-person Gun Investigations Team – which consists of police officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and a firearms investigations team – launched this week, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

The unit will investigate illegal gun sellers and straw purchasers as well as tracing all firearms recovered from crimes. Officials said the initiative will allow officers to intercept guns that would otherwise end up being used by violent offenders.

CHICAGO ALDERMAN WARNS CRIME SPREADING INTO SUBURBS: ‘FLOODGATES’ OPENED AS CRIMINALS GO UNPUNISHED

"'Do not buy guns for violent people' is our message," Brown said during a Monday news briefing. "Or you will pay the price for them by doing what we hope to be serious time for your blood money. It's blood money. Whatever they're paying you to go buy these guns – the $500 or whatever the $1,000 – it's blood money and blood is on your hands. And we're coming for you."

In 2019, nearly 1,900 firearms used in crimes in Illinois came from neighboring gun-friendly states like Indiana and Missouri.

"We must work to dismantle the pipeline of illegal guns that flows directly into the hands of people willing to use them to endanger public safety," Elena Gottreich, the deputy director of prosecutorial strategies for the city, said in a statement.

Brown said the new gun investigations team will work in conjunction with federal strike force teams slated to be deployed to several cities to help combat gun violence.

"Chicago can't wait for the strike force," he said. "We have to do everything we can from a law enforcement perspective to take guns off the streets from violent people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement came after another violent weekend in the city in which 133 guns were recovered. Among the 56 shooting victims, eight were juveniles, police said. Six people were shot Saturday night outside a party, including four teenagers and a 12-year-old girl.

On Sunday, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding a bicycle and a man, 28, was shot in the back after someone in an SUV opened fire, police said.

As of Sunday, the city experienced 1,782 shootings with 2,223 shootings victims so far this year, according to police figures. Through the same date, officers recovered 6,629 guns and made 3,264 gun arrests, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arlington police fighting violent crime in the city by working with federal agencies

    Arlington police are working to file federal charges against violent criminals, stop the flow of illegal guns to minors, and ramp up traffic enforcement.

  • Massive Oregon wildfire grows worse, forcing more residents to flee

    Fed by hot, dry winds, the country's biggest wildfire ripped through more acreage in a southern Oregon forest on Monday, with more than 2,100 residents near the California border ordered from their homes, officials said. An army of nearly 2,200 fire-fighting personnel battling the so-called Bootleg fire about 250 miles (400 km) south of Portland increased their containment lines overnight to 25% of its perimeter from 22%, Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman Marcus Kauffman said. Scientists have said the growing frequency and intensity of wildfires are largely attributable to prolonged drought and increasing bouts of excessive heat that are symptomatic of climate change.

  • Everytown for Gun Safety joins call for Kansas City police board to focus on gun violence

    “We need people in leadership roles like you to take gun violence seriously,” the petition addressed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners reads.

  • Biden says capitalism 'is alive and very well'

    Celebrating six months of strong economic growth, President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum, setting the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations. (July 19)

  • 16-year-old charged with murder, another teen also arrested after killing in Columbia

    The deadly shooting was in the parking of Sam’s Tobacco and Vape located on Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

  • 6 most intriguing Bears rookies to watch during training camp

    There's a ton of excitement surrounding the Bears' 2021 rookie class. Here are the most intriguing rookies to watch at training camp.

  • Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers

    Nearly 90 people will petition an Illinois judge on Tuesday to dismiss their criminal convictions, which came after they were […] The post Group of 88 seek exonerations after being allegedly framed by corrupt Chicago officers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $34M Deal to Supply Spare Parts for F/A-18 Jets

    Boeing's (BA) F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the latest available tactical aircraft in U.S. Navy's inventory.

  • China Dismisses U.S. Warning on Hong Kong

    Jul.18 -- Tara Joseph, president at AmCham Hong Kong, discusses the Biden administration’s warning to companies doing business in Hong Kong and what the warning means for U.S.-China relations. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Incredibly Rare Nintendo Card Reportedly Returns From Dead, Up For Sale

    All the way back at E3 2002, Nintendo was promoting its new e-Reader platform by handing out prize cards on the showroom floor. The winning cards were all presumed to have been either lost or destroyed, but one has just (reportedly) emerged from the void and is up for sale on eBay.

  • ‘Black Widow’: Theatre Owners Blast Disney’s Day & Date Strategy For Undermining Marvel Pic’s Box Office & Future Revenues

    The National Association of Theatre Owners have finally spoken out about the financial peril involved in Disney’s ambitious day-and-date theatrical Disney+ release of Black Widow. In a press release dropped this afternoon following our analysis of what went sideways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe title, NATO asks how can a well-reviewed, well-received, highly anticipated Marvel title […]

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell uses appearance at rightwing conference to baselessly claim Trump won 80 million votes at 2020 election

    Mike Lindell made more baseless comments at the ReAwaken America tour, claiming former President Trump got substantially more votes than Biden.

  • Over 1,000 Cryptocurrency Rigs Destroyed By Malaysian Authorities Using A Steamroller

    Authorities in Malaysia have destroyed 1,069 cryptocurrency rigs after they were confiscated in raids earlier this year. A steamroller was used to crush the hardware in the city of Sarawak, after the electric utility company of the Malaysian province accused the mining operators of stealing electricity for their activities. The operators allegedly stole RM8.4 million ($2-million) worth of energy from the company. Authorities say the operation was scattered across four locations and six suspects

  • NFL Network to air Dolphins versus Bears preseason game on national TV

    NFL Network to air Dolphins versus Bears preseason game on national TV

  • Biden claims 'capitalism is alive and very well' amid stock market collapse

    President Joe Biden shrugged off dire predictions regarding the consequences of his economic leadership as stocks tumbled amid concerns over inflation and the delta coronavirus variant.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Like a Superball Today

    After four straight trading days of unmitigated selling, shares of graphics and crypto-mining semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reversed course today -- and bounced nearly 5%! Of course, those morning gains proved fleeting, but as of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Nvidia stock is still holding onto a respectable 3.3% gain. Investors can send their thank-you notes directly to Morningstar, which was quoted today commenting that "after taking a fresh look at our thesis on Nvidia, we are raising our moat rating to wide from narrow, thanks to intangible assets related to the design of graphics processing units (GPUs)."

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts