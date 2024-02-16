Chicago police union arbitration deal voted down by city council
Tensions rose once again between city hall and the Chicago police union after the city council rejected a controversial police arbitration provision of the new union contract.
Tensions rose once again between city hall and the Chicago police union after the city council rejected a controversial police arbitration provision of the new union contract.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw six weeks ago.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Nothing to do, nowhere to be — just you, a mug of coffee and some sequential art. Not much has fundamentally changed about the American comic book since publishers began collecting newspaper strips as bound volumes in the early 20th century. While the earliest webcomics date back to the CompuServe days, the rise of the digital comic book is more directly linked to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets over the past 15 years.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
While stocks have recouped some of the CPI-fueled losses, investors are wondering whether the rout was a one-off.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline jumped back up above $3.20 a gallon after several months of declines.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello and welcome back to the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. This is our fifth edition with, of course, regularly scheduled news bits, but also some recurring segments and features -- so if you like what you see (or don’t), let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
Mortgage rates rose following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. The average 30-year loan remains near 7%.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
One startup thinks it has a solution for both sides. Chicago-based Celadyne has developed a nanoparticle coating that can be applied to existing fuel cell and electrolyzer membranes. The material could drastically improve the durability of existing fuel cell designs while also improving the efficiency of hydrogen production by 15% to 20%, said Gary Ong, the company’s founder and CEO.
Lancia used its second lease on life to develop a new Ypsilon with an electric drivetrain, an unusual design, and a high price tag.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.
New York City is suing Meta, Google, Snap and TikTok for "fueling nationwide youth mental health crisis."
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said a hotter-than-expected reading on consumer prices doesn't mean the central bank won't be able to cut interest rates in 2024.
Instead of a day of celebration, Kansas City's Super Bowl parade is now one of fear and division.