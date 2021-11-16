Chicago police union chief to retire amid board hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of Chicago’s largest police union said Monday he'll retire from the department amid a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, said he felt the outcome of the proceedings against him was predetermined, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Chicago Police Board hearing centered on his past conduct, including allegedly making offensive statements on social media.

“It was pretty evident very early on that this cake was already baked,” Catanzara said, “I am going to be at HR first thing in the morning, and I am going to be retiring. I will no longer be a Chicago police officer. … No one will be able to touch me, not you, not this police board.”

Earlier, during his testimony, Catanzara had said: “I don’t deny that the language used would be categorized as crass or vulgar to many people, but if that was a fireable offense, our mayor would be fired.”

The hearing was expected to last three days. But the Chicago Sun-Times reported that if Catanzara retires, Lauren Freeman, the hearing officer overseeing the case, said the case will be closed.

Catanzara has often clashed publicly with Mayor Lori Lightfoot. He faced harsh criticism earlier this year for initially downplaying the violence during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol and more recently comparing the city’s employee vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany.

Catanzara apologized after making those statements, saying he expressed sympathy for those who stormed the Capitol before he knew the extent of the damage. He also apologized for the Nazi reference and said that he was not trying to compare “forced vaccinations to the atrocities of the Holocaust.”

Before he was elected FOP president last year, he was stripped of his police powers after he filed a report against former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

More recently, Supt. David Brown filed charges against Catanzara for a series of statements on social media and other actions. According to the charging document filed with the city’s police board, Catanzara posted a number of offensive and profane statements, expressing support of killing people and referring to Muslims as “savages (who) all deserve a bullet.”

The document also alleged that Catanzara, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, violated department policy by expressing his political views while on duty — something he did in 2017 in full uniform. His support caught the attention of Trump, who tweeted his congratulations when Catanzara was elected president of the union.

As a police officer, Catanzara, since he joined the department in 1995, has been the subject of 50 misconduct complaints — 10 of which have been sustained — according to a database maintained by the Invisible Institute, a journalism production company in Chicago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago FOP president announces retirement, run for mayor

    Chicago FOP president John Catanzara announced his retirement after the first full day of his termination hearing before the Chicago police board.

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders on contempt of Congress charges

    Bannon is charged with ignoring congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents about planning for what became the riot at the Capitol.

  • Two young men shot to death at North Park in Haltom City, police say

    Police are using dogs to search for a suspect in the killing of two people near a basketball court.

  • Muncie Central students stage protest after conflict over class project

    After a class project caused a "disruptive discussion" between a Central student and school resource officers, some students staged a protest.

  • Daywatch: Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate soon to be in jurors’ hands | Embattled FOP president faces termination hearing | Chicago’s 10 best bagels

    Good morning, Chicago. Inside the Kenosha County Courthouse Monday, jurors are expected to begin deliberations on whether Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed two men and wounded a third during a violent, chaotic night in August 2020. It’s a legally nuanced question that has often been drowned out by the virulent political debate surrounding the trial. Whether a jury acquits ...

  • Deer runs into hospital, up escalator; later is euthanized

    A deer ran through the front door of a Louisiana hospital and climbed up an escalator Monday before it was captured and later euthanized because of injuries. News outlets reported that surveillance video showed the animal bounding into Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge through an open door and stumbling on the slippery floor as stunned workers and visitors watched from a few feet away. The deer was loaded on a hospital bed that was rolled outside to a truck from the The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department.

  • 'Anti-work' movement an indicator of worker dissatisfaction with employers, job opportunities

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung contributes an analysis of the rising anti-work online movement where workers are opting out of the job market for a multitude of reasons, including working conditions.

  • US journalist Danny Fenster released 3 days after he was sentenced to 11 years in a Myanmar prison

    Fenster was arrested while trying to leave Myanmar in May, soon after the military staged a coup and seized control of the country.

  • Hospitals in Itasca County overrun by COVID-19 cases

    The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit rural hospitals hard. A number of rural counties are now matching last year's peaks. Itasca County, in particular, sent out an alert begging the community to help as they said their hospitals are in crisis with no open critical care.

  • Biden appoints former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to lead $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

    The White House on Sunday named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the senior adviser responsible for coordinating the implementation of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Why it matters: President Biden is due to sign the bill on Monday, when he plans to tout how the core piece of his signature domestic agenda will "deliver to American families."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Axios revealed the appointment of a point person for i

  • Trump calls the US 'a radicalized mess' in a statement defending Steve Bannon

    "This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also," Trump said.

  • Incredible 1687 Horsepower Supra Pulls Hard On The Dyno

    This insane Supra has been built up by the owner to an incredible height.

  • What James Franklin said about Michigan football after the game

    He says that Michigan has the best defensive end duo in the country.

  • Teen Who Torched Synagogue Seethed About Jews in Disturbing Diary, Feds Say

    Austin Fire DepartmentA Texas teen accused of setting fire to an Austin, Texas, synagogue kept a series of handwritten journals suggesting a virulent hatred for Jewish people, and memorialized his alleged Halloween night crime in one entry by scrawling, “I set fire to a synagogue.”That’s according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday, charging Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, with one count of arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Sechriest also seethed about African-Am

  • South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting

    South Dakota lawmakers moved Monday to subpoena a document and a former state employee at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee is pressing for details about a meeting the governor called last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny Peters' application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification. The subpoenas, however, are not finalized.

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Rep. Priscilla Giddings censured, removed from legislative committee by Idaho House

    “I would not have done anything differently,” Giddings said on the House floor Monday.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]