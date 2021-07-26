Chicago, police union reach tentative contract agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago and its police union on Monday announced they have reached a tentative contract agreement after four years of negotiations.

The tentative contract is aligned with the consent decree entered into in 2019 that calls for reforms to how the Chicago Police Department operates, according to officials. The 236-page plan negotiated between Illinois and Chicago officials calls for more community policing, more data collection on how officers work and expanded training on the use of force. One provision will require officers to file paperwork each time they point a gun at someone, even if they don’t fire.

The reforms in the contract includes the end to a ban on investigation of anonymous complaints and the changing of officer testimony after viewing video. In addition, officers can now be rewarded for reporting misconduct of other officers.

FOP negotiator Paul Vallas said what he calls “core accountability issues,” are dealt with in the tentative contract, more controversial disciplinary changes must still be negotiated.

The tentative contract calls for rank-and-file police officers to receive a 10.5% retroactive pay raise and 9.5% more through January 2025. The proposal represents an average annual increase of 2.5%.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the agreement contains new accountability and transparency reforms needed to create trust between police and communities.

“The agreement also recognizes the tremendous stress of the job and resulting trauma and provides additional health and wellness supports for officers,” Lightfoot said. ``We are hopeful that the FOP membership will grant this proposal due consideration and vote to ratify it swiftly.”

The executive board of the Fraternal Order of Police has approved the tentative contract, and officials say ratification ballots have been sent to its more than 11,000 voting members. The contract also must be approved by the Chicago City Council.

FOP President John Catanzara pegged the cost of the retroactive pay raise at $600 million.

“It’s not because we’re taking ’em to the cleaners. It’s because we waited four years for the money,” Catanzara said.

Vallas says despite the $600 million tab for retroactive pay, the contract shouldn’t require an increase in taxes, nor should it delay the filling of vacancies in the department’s officer ranks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Extreme weather: What causes flash flooding?

    Cities across the world are at risk of extreme rainfall overwhelming their streets

  • Role of race and racism crucial to learning SC history

    We can continue to tell a noble lie and skip the uncomfortable and inconvenient parts of our history, or we can summon the collective courage to tell the truth, writes Preston Thorne.

  • London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway

    Londoners were cleaning up Monday after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks. The Met Office weather agency said 41.6 centimeters (16 inches) of rain fell in central London on Sunday afternoon. Monday was drier, but the Environment Agency said four flood warnings remained in place for southeast England.

  • BTS’ ‘Butter’ Returns to No. 1 Spot on Hot 100 & Ties for 2021’s Longest Rule | Billboard News

    BTS' "Butter" rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, from No. 7, adding an eighth week on top and tying for the chart's longest command of 2021, first logged by Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" in January-March.

  • Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Streaking Across North Texas Sky

    A meteor was spotted streaking across the evening sky over the town of Rockwall and other areas of northern Texas on Sunday, July 25.Rockwall resident Austin Rylaarsdam stepped outside just at the right moment to witness the meteor just before 9 pm on Sunday. Video captured by Rylaarsdam’s doorbell camera shows the fiery ball shining briefly overhead.“Happened to go outside and set off our Ring motion,” Rylaarsdam wrote on Facebook. “Saw a blue streak then flash with orange/red fire.”Local news reports said the meteor was spotted in the skies over Austin, Dallas, the Brazos Valley, and other areas of northern, central, and eastern Texas. Credit: Austin Rylaarsdam via Storyful

  • Singer Pink backs beach handball team on 'sexist' clothing

    U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations."

  • As Jeff Bezos stresses climate change, Amazon promotes books saying it's fake

    Amazon's founder is increasingly donning the mantle of climate change champion. His company's algorithms are muddying the debate over how real it is.

  • Former Bengals WR Chad Johnson gives Steelers fan huge tip at restaurant

    Chad Johnson was at it again recently.

  • Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence not expected back for Cowboys until after 2nd preseason game

    Cooper and Lawrence started camp on the PUP list; team owner Jerry Jones predicts neither will see action until the team returns to Dallas.

  • Fox News Is a Little Confused About Marijuana and Crime

    If the drug is causing gun violence, it's because of the discrepancy between local and federal legalization laws, not weed-induced "psychosis"

  • How the Anthony Miller trade impacts wide receiver battle at Bears training camp

    The Anthony Miller trade benefits two veteran receivers as they compete for a roster spot at Bears training camp.

  • A metal pole crashed through an Arizona woman's windshield while she was driving on the highway

    Mandy Poff told Fox 10 the metal pole "flipped up" through the windshield, just missing her face. Officials warned drivers to properly secure loads.

  • Forget about Charleston. Here are 8 road trips from Columbia you won’t want to miss.

    Everybody knows about Charleston and Myrtle Beach, but do they know about pig cuddling and the “Land of Waterfalls”?

  • Murray, Prescott round out QB Tier One

    With household names at the top and budding superstars throughout, our 2021 NFL Draft Guide Tiers provide in-depth analysis for every fantasy QB. (Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • The Bears are trading WR Anthony Miller to Texans

    The Bears are trading wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Texans.

  • Exclusive poll: The deep divide over trans athletes in Olympics

    Data: Momentive; Chart: Connor Rothschild/AxiosAmericans are deeply divided over how transgender athletes should compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with no option even coming close to a consensus view, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll.By the numbers: While 39% of people say transgender athletes should compete against others of the gender they were assigned at birth, 20% say they should compete against others of the gender with which they identify.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Russia approves trials of combined AstraZeneca/Sputnik V vaccine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia's state drug register. The health ministry's ethical committee had in May suspended the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested additional information. Both the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines involve two doses - an initial shot and a booster - but Sputnik V uses different viral vectors for its two shots.

  • From DMX to ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ HBO Docuseries to Highlight Music’s Historical Moments

    Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage kicked off the new docuseries Music Box

  • Bezos offers billions in incentives for NASA's lunar lander contract

    Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, is offering to knock up to $2 billion off the cost of developing a lunar lander and to self-fund a pathfinder mission in exchange for a NASA contract. The specific contract in question relates to developing a lunar lander for the Human Landing System program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days. NASA announced in April 2020 that Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were chosen for the initial phase of the contract, and it was thought that the competition would likely be whittled down to two final companies to build lunar landers.

  • Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Texas-native Brown goes from pitcher's mound to Japanese dunkmaster

    Ira Brown may have entertained Olympic dreams when he became a pro baseball player in 2001, but two decades later he's showcasing a completely new sport in his adopted home of Japan. Eight days away from his 39th birthday, Brown is part of the four-man squad representing Japan as 3x3 basketball makes its Summer Games debut. Brown has come a long way from being drafted by the Kansas City Royals and spending five years in the minor leagues as a pitcher.