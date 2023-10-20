Chicago police warn of armed robberies tied to phony online listings in Grand Crossing

Chicago police issued a community alert Friday afternoon warning of several armed robberies tied to phony listings on Facebook Marketplace in the same South Side neighborhood.

Police said the robberies happened in October in Grand Crossing when victims each made arrangements to buy items being sold through the social media app.

Upon arriving to retrieve items, the victims were approached by three to five armed robbers who demanded their property. In one incident the robbers battered the victim with their hands and feet, police said. The robbers then followed the victim back to his vehicle to take more property.

Other armed robberies this month tied to Marketplace in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, in the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue, happened at: about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12; about 7 p.m. Oct. 13; about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 15; and about 1:35 p.m. Oct. 16.

The robbers were described by police as three to five males and one female between 13 to 15 years of age. The culprits used a stolen 2018 Red Hyundai with license plate AY63039.

Anyone with information about the armed robberies should contact police.