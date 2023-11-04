Chicago police warn of recent armed robberies involving one suspect possibly as young as 12 years old

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about recent armed robberies on the city's South Side.

In each incident, police say four male offenders approached victims, pulled out handguns, and demanded the victims' property. In one case, a vehicle was stolen.

After taking the victims' belongings, the offenders would flee in a previously reported stolen vehicle, police said.

The crimes have happened at the following times and locations:

200 block of West 31st Street on November 3, 2023, at 4:33 P.M.

2000 block of South Calumet Ave on November 3, 2023, at 8:00 P.M.

2000 block of South Wabash Ave on November 3, 2023, at 8:10 P.M.

3700 block of South Lituanica Ave on November 3, 2023, at 8:18 P.M.

400 block of West 28th Pl on November 3, 2023, at 8:22 P.M.

2200 block of South Michigan Ave on November 3, 2023, at 8:35 P.M.

The offenders were described as Black males, between the ages of 12 and 25, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at (312) 747-8380 or (312) 744-8263.