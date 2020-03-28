Chicago prepares for the coronavirus storm, hoping to stay above the surge

Twice every day, Daniel Yohanna, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Chicago, checks his inbox for the latest count of confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients currently being treated at the university's medical center.

When he went to bed Thursday night, the hospital had 44 “COVID-positive” patients, and 81 people who were under observation for the virus. By Friday morning, the number of confirmed patients with COVID-19 had risen to 54, with 87 others under observation.

“This is not static. I’m sure it will be higher by the end of the day,” Yohanna told Yahoo News Friday. The email updates have been coming since March 12, when Yohanna, the interim chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience, began meeting three times a week with other department chairs, the dean of the university, the hospital’s president, infectious disease experts and others to discuss the hospital’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Chicago health care providers, like Cook County Health, have been preparing since January for a potential surge of patients due to the intensifying spread of COVID-19. Such plans have continued to evolve as the virus moves from the coasts to the rest of the country.

A COVID-19 screening tent in Chicago. (Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

This week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 100,000, overtaking China and Italy as the new epicenter of this global pandemic. While New York is still home to the largest concentration of cases in the country, experts are warning that cities like Chicago are likely not far behind.

During a press briefing at the White House on Thursday evening, Ambassador Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House’s coronavirus task force, expressed concern about rapid increases in cases being reported in Chicago’s Cook County, as well as Wayne County in Michigan, which encompasses Detroit. On “CBS This Morning” Friday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams echoed that concern, warning that while New York will likely see its infection rate slow in the coming week, other hot spots like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans “will have a worse week next week."

On Thursday, Illinois reported 673 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, its biggest spike to date, likely foreshadowing a surge to come. State and city officials took early measures to try to stem the spread of the virus before it got out of control. Illinois only had 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 15, when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to close for two weeks. By the time Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order five days later, the number of cases in Illinois had climbed to 585, and five people had died.

At Milton Olive Park in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

Following Thursday’s surge, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed additional social distancing measures by ordering the closure of the city’s lakefront, bike paths and other public spaces, and banning football, basketball and other contact sports.

“We can’t mess around with this one second longer,” Lightfoot said at a news conference Thursday, telling the press that the city is expecting “upwards of 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks.”