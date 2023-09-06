Chicago prepares for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Chicago officials called on residents to celebrate Mexican Independence Day responsibly as they try to avoid the out of hand gridlock of years past.
Chicago officials called on residents to celebrate Mexican Independence Day responsibly as they try to avoid the out of hand gridlock of years past.
Kardashian said she wasn't prepared for "urgent fetal surgery."
You know you want to wear something new to the nuptials. The post Here are 7 fall wedding guest dresses for less than $100 that are seriously gorgeous appeared first on In The Know.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has booked space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus that will launch next year, a move that the company says will boost the capacity of its Dragonette satellite constellation. Wyvern, which graduated from Y Combinator’s Winter 2022 cohort, has launched two hyperspectral imagery satellites since it was founded in 2018. “We decided early on in Wyvern’s history that if we could avoid building our own satellites, we would,” Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson told TechCrunch.
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
Remember Clubhouse? At the peak of pandemic lockdowns, the invite-only social audio app soared with 10x month to month growth, then faded from public discourse almost as quickly as a16z investors opened their wallets. Now, Clubhouse is throwing a Hail Mary to try to become relevant again.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Over 2,300 shoppers love this L'Oreal serum, too.
San Antonio police intervened in Cam Wilder's park takeover at Lady Bird Johnson Park after thousands of people showed up.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
Coach Outlet has the biggest savings on the brand's most popular luxury bags. You won't believe the price of this best seller.
OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."
Three pretty colors of the nonstick Always Pan — a kitchen essential! — are marked down to $112 (was $150).
Alcantara will be out 15 games due to a forearm injury, while Soler it out due to an oblique strain.
They're all less than $45.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.
Hurt feelings may be at the root of the friction between Sixers player James Harden and GM Daryl Morey.