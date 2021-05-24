Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday.

The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step aside after its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago.

In a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he had accepted the finding of the office and the archdiocese's Independent Review Board and was reinstating Pfleger as the South Side parish's pastor. Cupich said the change is effective the first weekend of June.

“I have asked Father Pfleger to take the next two weeks to prepare himself spiritually and emotionally to return, realizing that these months have taken a great toll on him,” Cupich said. “He has agreed to do so.”

Leaders and parishioners at St. Sabina fiercely supported Pfleger after the allegations first surfaced in January. Three men accused Pfleger of sexually abusing them decades ago.

Parishioners tied up the archdiocese's phone lines, held rallies, sent letters and threatened to withhold $100,000 in monthly dues.

Pfleger was ordained in 1975 and was assigned to St. Sabina Church that same year. Pfleger, became pastor six years later and has been credited with reviving the parish. Nationally, Pfleger is known for his activism and protests.

Pfleger’s attorney Jim Figliulo said he was elated his client was cleared.

“This is as strong as a conclusion of his innocence as this process permits,” Figliulo said. “He has said he is innocent. He is innocent.”

Two brothers in their 60s made the first allegations. Messages left for the brothers’ attorney, Eugene Hollander, and leaders at St. Sabina were not immediately returned Monday.

The church's website said a news conference was planned for Monday afternoon.

Recommended Stories

  • Cosmic 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse combines with supermoon

    The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. Better look quick: The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. The reddish-orange color is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

  • Emerging from debris, elderly Israeli looks ahead

    When Israel’s hostilities with Gaza broke out, Uri Kimhi gave up on watching television from his favorite couch, instead keeping within hobbling distance of the bomb shelter in his home.That saved the 88-year-old Israeli widower when a Palestinian rocket struck on May 12, reducing his living room to rubble.The retired farmer is a veteran of three Israeli-Arab wars and a long-time resident of Ashkelon, which is 26 miles from Gaza and has seen its fair share of explosions."From what I felt, the explosion was very strong - when I was in the bomb shelter, I felt it. There was pressure on the door, and flames got in from somewhere, and that's it. I wasn't nervous, if you want to know, because I have heard a lot of explosions in my life."Friday's Egyptian-mediated ceasefire ended what the Israeli military said was one of the heaviest barrages Israel has ever faced. Israel says 13 people were killed in the conflict, the fourth between Israel and Hamas since the group took control of Gaza in 2007.Palestinians put their death toll at 243. Though unimpressed with the halt to the fighting, Kimhi was upbeat about the future for himself and his family."I don't believe in the ceasefire but I will go back to Ashkelton. I will go back there because it draws me. I am not afraid of the war, these shelling have been going on for years and practically nothing has changed."

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship timeline

    From shock PDAs to meeting the family

  • Female graduates accept job offers faster than men — and for less money

    Women earn nearly 10% less than men within their first year of employment, according to a survey of nearly 3,200 undergraduate students who graduated over the course of 2013 to 2019 at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. In some cases, the pay differences can be explained by industry choice, per the research that was authored by economists Patricia Cortés of the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, Laura Pilossoph, a researcher at the New York Federal Reserve, Jessica Pan of the National University of Singapore and Basit Zafar of the University of Michigan.

  • Trail of blood leads SC deputies to shooting victim. Now a man is charged with murder

    A 26-year-old man died at the scene of Sunday’s shooting, according to the coroner.

  • Missouri killer seeking firing squad loses high court appeal

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an appeal from a Missouri death row inmate who is seeking execution by firing squad. Over the dissent of the three liberal justices, the court left in place a lower court ruling against inmate Ernest Johnson that could allow him to be executed by lethal injection. Johnson has argued that Missouri’s lethal injection drug, pentobarbital, could trigger seizures because of a brain condition.

  • West slams Belarus over jet diversion, journalist arrest

    Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday against Belarus over its forced diversion of a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist in a dramatic gambit that some said amounted to state terrorism or piracy. Ryanair said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through Belarus airspace on Sunday and ordered it to land. A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane in a brazen show of force by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist for over a quarter-century.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles in a White-Feather Dress and $57,700 Worth of Tiffany & Co. Jewelry on ‘SNL’

    Stylist Law Roach posted all of Anya's looks on his Instagram (and they are all v good).

  • Justin Bieber Shaved Off His Locs and Looks a Whole Lot Better for It

    The pop star debuted his new buzzcut a month after fans accused him of cultural appropriation.

  • Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads no contest to child abuse over alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    In addition to probation, Smith will be forbidden from contact with females under 18.

  • Former Westinghouse official to plead guilty in FBI probe of SCANA’s nuclear failure

    An FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation of criminal charges against top officials in the doomed SCANA nuclear plant has opened a new front.

  • Liz Cheney refuses to link Trump's election lies to new GOP-led voting restrictions: 'You've got to look at each individual state law'

    "There's been a lot that's been said nationally about the Georgia voter laws that turns out not to be true," Cheney told Axios.

  • NIO Announces Deal to Double Its Production

    The Chinese electric-vehicle company's manufacturing partner agreed to boost output to 20,000 per month.

  • A High School Altered 80 Girls’ Yearbook Portraits Because They Weren’t “Modest” Enough

    Eighty girls at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Florida recently opened their yearbooks to find their photos had been altered. Tops were edited to appear more “modest and not revealing or distracting,” per the school’s dress code. But then some photos used a black bar to cover girls’ chests. And all of this was done without any of the students’ knowledge or consent. According to St. Johns County School District spokeswoman, Christina Langston, who spoke to The New York Times, those edits were necessary, apparently, so that the students’ photos wouldn’t be removed altogether. But backlash against the school board’s decision to do this was swift — and not it’s not a first occurence, either. “I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that’s a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes,” Adiran Bartlett, the mother of a student at Bartram Trail High School, told The St. Augustine Record on Friday. The official St. Johns County School District dress code states that girl students’ “tops and shirts must cover the entire shoulder and they must be modest and not revealing or distracting.” Skirts must also be “no shorter than four inches (4″) above the top of the knee.” But this is a rule that students and parents alike have long deemed sexist and outdated — especially when school officials have allegedly used this mandate to report any student that they want, and call it a dress code “violation.” In March, 31 female students received notice from teachers for violating of the code. According to The St. Augustine Record, girls were asked to raise their hands above their heads to see if any skin would be exposed. One student was also asked by a male teacher to replace a jacket covering her sports bra with a white tee shirt. But these instances are hardly relegated to this one school in Florida. The history of policing what girls wear in school is storied — and fraught with sexism. It’s also rarely applied to boys; at this same school, photos of boys on the swim team in their Speedos were allowed to be published in the yearbook without any digital editing. But for years, girl students have been subjected to double standards in school dress codes, and all are done under the guise of avoiding “distraction.” In 2017, a teenager in Illinois had to retake her yearbook photo after initially wearing a sweater that showed her shoulders. In 2014, a Utah high school added sleeves to yearbook photos of girls that were dressed “inappropriately.” And these decisions are oft-cited as a benefit to other students — to avoid “distraction” — but never really to the student wearing those clothes. This coded language indicates a need to control how girls are perceived sexually at a time when they are developing and most vulnerable to internalizing body policing. Riley O’Keefe, a 15-year-old Bartram Trail student who had a black bar edited over her chest, said that students whose images were altered ultimately felt “sexualized and exposed,” according to The New York Times. Students and families at the Bartram Trail school have continued to push back on this hyperfocus around girls’ bodies. Following the notices that were sent out in March, O’Keefe created a Change.org petition to change the school and St. Johns County School District dress code. Despite these ongoing efforts, it’s unclear what the school board is willing to prioritize. They offered to refund yearbook costs for students that were unsatisfied with the editing approach taken, and they said they’re open to “receiving feedback from parents/guardians/students on making this process better for next year.” Refinery29 has reached out to the St. Johns County School District for comment. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Miami Private School Promotes Anti-Vaxx TheoriesWhy It's Still Legal To Physically Punish KidsA Mom Was Arrested For Rigged Homecoming Election

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week