Chicago property owner opens buildings to house migrants
One property owner is opening up his buildings, letting hundreds of asylum seekers live rent-free as winter weather grips the city.
One property owner is opening up his buildings, letting hundreds of asylum seekers live rent-free as winter weather grips the city.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
This easy-to-use monitor is compact enough for travel, but it can keep your home safe, too.
These are the best electric SUVs whether you're looking for something mainstream, on a budget, luxurious or rugged.
Apple says it will let apps feature streaming games, chatbots and other built-in experiences
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of more than 2,000 happy customers.
New York City has officially become the first city in the US to designate social media as a “public health hazard.”
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The Makita power tool sale at Amazon has four great bundles for anyone looking to build out their tool box.
If you're considering refinancing your mortgage, here's everything you need to get started.
These winter essentials have given over 8,000 shoppers more peace of mind.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
More than 5,500 fans rave about this beauty's quality, comfort and roominess. Snap it up while it's down to $65.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.