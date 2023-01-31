Chicago prosecutor to drop sex abuses charges against R. Kelly

A prosecutor in Chicago is dropping sex abuse charges against disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, whose convictions in federal court cases in 2021 and 2022 have all but ensured he'll be behind bars for decades to come.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the news Monday, a day before a court hearing about state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were underage. Foxx said she would ask the judge at the hearing to dismiss the charges.

"I understand how hard it was for these victims to come forward and tell their stories," Foxx said in a statement. "I applaud their courage and have the utmost respect for everyone who came forward. While this may not be the result they were expecting, due to the sentences that Mr. Kelly is facing, we do feel that justice has been served."

She added, "My office will direct our resources to find justice for other victims of sexual abuse who do not have the power of a documentary to bring their abusers to light."

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York in September 2021. He is also set to be sentenced next month in Chicago federal court after being found guilty on child pornography and child enticement charges this past September. Kelly, 56, faces 10 to 90 years in prison in the latter case.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have long shadowed Kelly, but it wasn't until the rise of the #MeToo movement and the release of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly that public pressure really began to mount for authorities to take action. The Cook County indictment was announced in 2019, before the federal cases in New York and Chicago.

An attorney for Kelly did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

