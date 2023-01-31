Chicago prosecutor to drop sex abuses charges against R. Kelly

Chicago prosecutor to drop sex abuses charges against R. Kelly
Oliver Gettell
·2 min read

A prosecutor in Chicago is dropping sex abuse charges against disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, whose convictions in federal court cases in 2021 and 2022 have all but ensured he'll be behind bars for decades to come.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the news Monday, a day before a court hearing about state charges accusing him of sexually abusing four people, three of whom were underage. Foxx said she would ask the judge at the hearing to dismiss the charges.

"I understand how hard it was for these victims to come forward and tell their stories," Foxx said in a statement. "I applaud their courage and have the utmost respect for everyone who came forward. While this may not be the result they were expecting, due to the sentences that Mr. Kelly is facing, we do feel that justice has been served."

She added, "My office will direct our resources to find justice for other victims of sexual abuse who do not have the power of a documentary to bring their abusers to light."

R. Kelly in court in 2019
R. Kelly in court in 2019

E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images R. Kelly in court in 2019

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York in September 2021. He is also set to be sentenced next month in Chicago federal court after being found guilty on child pornography and child enticement charges this past September. Kelly, 56, faces 10 to 90 years in prison in the latter case.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have long shadowed Kelly, but it wasn't until the rise of the #MeToo movement and the release of the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly that public pressure really began to mount for authorities to take action. The Cook County indictment was announced in 2019, before the federal cases in New York and Chicago.

An attorney for Kelly did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It really hurt to the core.’ Raleigh city manager reflects on policing and past mistakes

    “We are the capital city so people always come here to march and protest. We thought we had the special recipe (for safe demonstrations)​. And we realized that we didn’t.”

  • The Father Accused Of Intentionally Driving His Family Off A Cliff Has Been Charged With Attempted Murder

    Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged after being released from a hospital and booked into jail.View Entire Post ›

  • R. Kelly sex-abuse charges dropped by Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx

    Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Monday that her office will not pursue four sex abuse cases pending against R&B star R. Kelly.

  • ‘There’s no apology’: Victims in wrongful Raleigh police raid blast city’s response

    “To this day, (Raleigh Police) have not apologized,” said the mother of a juvenile who was chased by police during a no-knock raid on the wrong home in 2020.

  • Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation

    As California regulators explore new rules to put self-driving semitrucks on the road, labor unions are rushing to the state Legislature to ask for a new law they say will protect their jobs — the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation's nearly $900 billion trucking industry. California already has rules governing self-driving cars and delivery trucks that weigh less than 10,001 pounds (4,536 kilograms). Now, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is gathering information for potential new rules that would let self-driving semitrucks on the road that can weigh up to 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).

  • Cook County prosecutors dropping charges in R. Kelly sex abuse case

    Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will be dropping four indictments accusing R. Kelly of sexual abuse and assault, with the disgraced singer already facing decades in prison following two separate convictions on federal charges.

  • SNL addresses killing of Tyre Nichols in rare serious moment for comedy show

    ’We gonna make sure justice is served down in Memphis, right?’ Kenan Tompson said

  • Prisoner battery case against Wichita cop dismissed over witness issue, DA says

    Wichita Police Officer Andrew Barnett was accused in the case of slapping a handcuffed prisoner strapped into the back seat of a patrol car in May 2021.

  • Catholics from eastern Congo make cross-country journey to meet pope

    Father Adeodatus Muhigi is among the Roman Catholic faithful in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive city of Goma who prepared to welcome Pope Francis last July, before the pontiff had to postpone a trip to Africa because of a knee ailment. Now instead of welcoming the pope in Goma during the rescheduled trip, Father Muhigi will join dozens of other Catholics from the east, including victims of violence and natural disasters, who are making the cross-country journey to the Congolese capital Kinshasa this week.

  • Part of stage built for pope collapses in Democratic Republic of Congo

    A canopy overhanging a stage built for Pope Francis in a Kinshasa stadium collapsed overnight during a heavy storm, Congo authorities said on Monday, three days before he is due to appear there for a public event. Francis is scheduled to arrive in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday afternoon and address young people and catechists in the Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, the capital, on Thursday morning. The canopy was being fixed on Monday, Kinshasa police chief Sylvano Kasongo told Reuters.

  • Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody

    Massachusetts officials confirmed an "innocent bystander" was killed in a shooting between two other parties at Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. One person was taken into custody

  • 10 Certifications That Can Boost Your Salary

    In a competitive job market and with increasing layoffs -- especially in the tech sector -- every differentiator can make a huge impact. One way to go about this is getting a professional...

  • A fungus pandemic is unlikely, but not impossible. There's real science behind the mushroom zombies in HBO's new series 'The Last of Us.'

    Zombie fungus is real, but it's not a threat to humans. Health experts are worried about a global rise in other fungal infections.

  • Detroit police looking for men seen on camera stealing car with baby inside

    Police in Detroit are looking for two men who are seen on surveillance camera stealing a 2020 Jeep Cherokee with a baby inside of it on Monday.

  • Comedian Rickey Smiley Grieves Son Brandon, Dead at 32

    Comedian Rickey Smiley is mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey shared the tragic news on Instagram explaining in a heartbreaking video, 'I just had bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family.' The radio host continued, 'My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.'

  • Ford follows Tesla with price cuts on Mustang EV

    STORY: A mini price war has broken out between Tesla and Ford.Ford on Monday cut the cost of its electric crossover SUV, called the Mustang Mach-E, by as much as $5900 – just weeks after rival Tesla slashed prices on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%.Ford’s move will make at least one version of its electric Mustang SUV again eligible for a $7,500 tax credit, which requires the Mach-E to have a suggested retail price of no more than $55,000.Ford had already planned to increase production this year of the Mach-E to 130,000 vehicles – up from 78,000 in 2022.The automaker said back in November that it was targeting a global annual production rate of 270,000 by the end of 2023. Ford builds the Mach-E in Mexico and China.The price cuts from Ford and Tesla underscore the intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market... the fastest growing segment of the auto industry.Both Tesla and Ford shares were down in early trading.

  • Southern Democrats rally for Atlanta 2024 convention

    Southern Democratic leaders are urging President Joe Biden to select Atlanta for the 2024 Democratic National Convention over New York or Chicago.

  • First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 27, 2023 Operator: Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s First BanCorp 4Q 2022 financial results conference call. My name is Alexis, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call. . I’ll now like to pass the conference over to the Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations […]

  • Murder suspect Virginia Hayden talks to police – and talks, and talks ...

    Virginia Hayden was set to stand trial for murdering her husband when a surprise witness came forward.

  • JPMorgan Chase retrofitting Delaware space, looking to fill over 700 jobs

    Of the 725 job openings, Chase said about 200 will be technology roles at a time when giants such as Google and Microsoft are laying off tens of thousands of employees.