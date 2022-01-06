Chicago Public Schools Cancelled Thursday Amid CTU Work Action

CHICAGO — Classes at city public schools are cancelled Thursday as the Chicago Teacher's Union stoppage of in-person learning continued for a second day.

On Tuesday, CTU members voted in favor of protesting working conditions amid a spike in coronavirus cases with a "work action" that could last until Jan. 18. After 11 p.m. Tuesday, CTU leaders said 73 percent of their membership voted in support of a districtwide move to remote learning.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said 10 percent of teachers showed up at schools Wednesday despite the CTU work action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.













This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch