Chicago Public Schools Cancelled Thursday Amid CTU Work Action
CHICAGO — Classes at city public schools are cancelled Thursday as the Chicago Teacher's Union stoppage of in-person learning continued for a second day.
On Tuesday, CTU members voted in favor of protesting working conditions amid a spike in coronavirus cases with a "work action" that could last until Jan. 18. After 11 p.m. Tuesday, CTU leaders said 73 percent of their membership voted in support of a districtwide move to remote learning.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said 10 percent of teachers showed up at schools Wednesday despite the CTU work action.
This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch