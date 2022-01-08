Chicago Public Schools chief says Monday classes are canceled unless there’s a ‘breakthrough’ in COVID-19 talks with teachers union

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said Friday that classes are canceled Monday “until we get to some breakthrough in the negotiations” with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety protocols, though some individual schools may offer services and programs.

Martinez also said the district explored temporarily transitioning to remote learning amid the standoff with the union, but he worried the programs would not be of high quality.

“This is already so incredibly difficult for our families,” Martinez said Friday in an online discussion with community leaders. “For me to just increase the pressure on both the staff and our families to try to put up a program that we know the quality won’t be what our children deserve, I just couldn’t do it.”

Martinez said Friday he is “cautiously optimistic that we’re making ground on the big issues” with the union — including devising a metric that would shift a school to virtual learning and increasing COVID-19 testing in schools — and promised to negotiate through the weekend if necessary. Classes were canceled Friday across the district for the third day in a row, but CPS officials said individual schools could reopen for in-person activities if enough staff members were present.

Some principals said they planned to offer activities Monday. Coonley Elementary School in the North Center neighborhood said it would host reading and math enrichment, basketball and yoga sessions. Attendance will be taken Monday only for COVID-19 contact tracing purposes, Principal Brennen Humphrey said in a note to parents.

Bronzeville Classical Elementary School Principal Nicole Spicer looked beyond Monday in a letter to families. “CPS schools are closed until Friday, January 14, 2022. We will update BCS families if this date changes,” Spicer wrote Friday afternoon, adding that the school “will not distribute devices during this eight-day work stoppage.” Independent work packets will be available.

South Loop Elementary School and Whitney M. Young Magnet High School said they will not be open for instruction or activities Monday, with Whitney Young Principal Joyce Kenner encouraging parents not to contact faculty or staff because they do not have access to their emails or virtual classrooms.

Steinmetz College Prep in the Belmont Central neighborhood canceled Monday classes as well “based on the expected staffing levels.” Lane Tech College Prep told parents it is planning to welcome students Monday, Wednesday and Friday for in-person “winter enrichment” activities such as basketball and college admission planning, if the district does not reach a deal with the union.

The principal of Kate Starr Kellogg Elementary School alerted families early Friday afternoon the Beverly school would not offer in-person or remote instruction Monday. Parents should not plan to send their children to school.

“I do not anticipate that we will have sufficient staffing for in person instruction until an agreement is made between CPS and CTU. I will send notification should anything change,” Principal Cory Overstreet wrote in a note to parents.

“All after-school programs, athletic practices, and other school events are also canceled. We hope to be able to welcome our students back to our school as soon as possible and will provide an update on our school’s plan for next week shortly.”

In his Friday remarks, Martinez said principals have wanted flexibility during the standoff. Yet more than 100 school administrators signed a letter Thursday saying they do not want to take on the “demoralizing task” of determining if their school has enough staff members to teach students in person amid the ongoing omicron surge.

“This is a districtwide crisis and we need a districtwide strategy. It should not be an ad hoc reactionary response that creates inequities that are predictable among social and economic lines,” read a statement issued Thursday by the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, which said it had been signed by more than 100 principals and assistant principals as the in-person learning dispute continued.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement that the union saw movement in negotiations Thursday, “more than we’ve seen in the last few months.”

But Sharkey said the union is sticking to its demands of a negative COVID-19 test result to return to buildings; a “massive increase” in the district’s in-school weekly testing program; and a shift to remote learning at any school where 20% or more of the staff is in isolation or quarantine, or when the school’s safety committee decides a transition is necessary.

Martinez said Friday the district is exploring being able to test at least 10% of unvaccinated people in schools per week in addition to the students and staff members who signed up for the district’s weekly nasal swab program that has been voluntary for students and mandatory for unvaccinated staff members.

“We would still get permission from parents. So what we would want is just to get enough consent so that at a minimum, we’re doing 10% of unvaccinated individuals. It would always be with consent,” Martinez said. “We’d still be doing testing of vaccinated individuals as well, because we know we have breakthrough cases. There’s still anxiety.”

CPS says about 91% of its staff is fully vaccinated. Just over half of CPS students aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the district, with about a quarter of the students 5 to 11 years old having received at least one dose.

As of late last month, 41,690 students and 24,933 staff members were registered for the weekly testing program, according to the district.

The problem is capacity. For months, the district has promised it could test 40,000 people a week, but the closest it has reached is nearly 34,000 tests the week before winter break. Martinez said the district is committed to building capacity, and it is in discussions with the state and federal government to acquire more tests.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Friday he has asked President Joe Biden’s administration for more COVID-19 testing kits for CPS. The district had a program that allowed 150,000 students to take test kits home over the holidays and mail them back, but it was a bust. More than 330,000 students are enrolled in CPS, the nation’s third-largest school district.

Martinez said Friday the union and the district are also “making progress” on a bench mark that would let a school move to remote learning.

Students attended school Monday and Tuesday before the union voted to refuse in-person work from Wednesday until Jan. 18 unless CPS stepped up its approach to COVID-19. CPS and city health officials have repeatedly said the protocols in place, such as indoor masking, weekly testing and prompt contact tracing, are sufficient.

“All the evidence that we have is that cases start in the neighborhood and they come into the schools,” Martinez said Friday.

He said Friday the district has been “burning through” emergency days built into the calendar since classes were canceled Wednesday.

The days “don’t have to be made up, but, sadly, we’re going to run out of those days by a little bit past mid-next week, and then we won’t have any more days to burn,” he said.

CPS, meanwhile, continues to report record numbers of cases. CPS disclosed 862 new student COVID-19 cases and 651 new adult infections from Monday through Wednesday. That represents an increase from the nearly 1,000 new cases — the district’s largest weekly total of 2021 — it reported as students and staff members headed into their two-week winter break last month.

CPS on Friday reported nearly 10,000 students and about 2,500 adults were in isolation because they tested positive for the virus or in quarantine because they came in contact with an infected person.

The district said about 13% of CTU teachers and around 16% of substitute teachers showed up for work Thursday. “A little bit more” reported to work Friday, Martinez said. Staff members who don’t come to buildings don’t get paid, unless they were authorized by the district to work remotely, Martinez said.

“I don’t know of any society (or) any circumstance where somebody can say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to come into work. I’m going to work the way I want to work, and from where I want to work, and how I want to work, and I still expect to be compensated,’” Martinez said.

Some teachers reported being locked out of their virtual classrooms after Tuesday’s union vote. English teacher Fannetta Jones said she tried to log into the district system early Wednesday but was unsuccessful. The lack of access creates a barrier between her and her students, she said.

“When we voted, we voted to teach remotely, not to stop working completely,” Jones said. “We want to teach and not lose any more time than we’ve lost within the space of this pandemic.”

(The Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner contributed to this story.)

