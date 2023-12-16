Chicago Public Schools picks South Side high school principal to lead Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services

Amid Chicago Public Schools’ ongoing efforts to revamp its approach to serving students with disabilities, the district announced the appointment of a new chief to helm its Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services on Thursday.

Joshua Long, a former speech pathologist and principal of CPS’ Southside Occupational Academy High School, which provides vocational programs to special education students ages 18 to 22, was selected from more than 200 applicants in a national search, the district said.

“Josh Long is a beloved CPS principal who has dedicated his career to improving the educational experiences and outcomes of students with disabilities,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said. “His track record as an innovative, resourceful and passionate leader will help ensure our most vulnerable students get the high-quality education, services and opportunities that all students deserve.”

As principal at the West Englewood high school since 2010, Long has led a range of initiatives, from vocational learning labs to community-based classrooms, aimed at providing “individualized instruction to allow each student to become as independent as possible within their communities upon graduation,” according to a CPS statement.

“I firmly believe that students are entitled to a coordinated, well-executed, tiered educational program,” Long said. “I also believe that schools have the responsibility to meet all of our students’ needs and serve as a resource for their families.”

Long will be stepping into a role from which his predecessor, Stephanie Jones, resigned in June after the Illinois State Board of Education found the “systemic” misuse of restraint in schools across the district. Violations alleged by the state agency range from CPS allowing untrained staff members to restrain students unnecessarily — sometimes for more than an hour or through the use of prohibited methods — to the district’s failure to notify parents and review and report all incidents to ISBE.

CPS’ use of restraint, isolation and timeout procedures is not limited to special education students, but Jones was the designated official responsible for being notified of, reviewing and maintaining records of every such incident.

The district has since been implementing corrective actions mandated by ISBE — including the training of two staff members at every district-managed school and establishing a committee to develop behavioral intervention policies for students with disabilities — to bring CPS into compliance with state law.

The Chicago Board of Education’s Special Education Subcommittee, senior district leadership, the Chicago Teachers Union and disability rights advocacy organizations interviewed the finalists, CPS said.

“We are confident that Mr. Long is the right person for this role, and that he will provide our teachers, principals and service providers with the guidance and support they need to help your students thrive,” CPS said in an email sent to families Friday. “He has devoted his professional career to improving the day-to-day experiences of these students and making sure they have the education, services and opportunities they need to live successful, independent lives.”

Long has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and speech and hearing sciences from Indiana University and master’s degrees in communication disorders and educational administration from the University of North Dakota and Governors State University. He is married to a CPS special education teacher and one of his four children is a current CPS student, according to the district.

