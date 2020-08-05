Chicago rapper FBG Duck ‘killed in drive-by shooting’ in broad daylight

Two others were shot in the incident, police said: real_fbgduck/Instagram

Chicago rapper FBG Duck has reportedly been killed in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Gold Coast area.

Police have confirmed that three people were shot, one of them the fatally, on East Oak Street at around 4.37pm on Tuesday.

On social media, friends and family members have identified the deceased as FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton D. Weekly.

It is understood that FBG Duck, 26, had been shopping in the area with two friends.

East Oak Street is typically known for some of Chicago’s most expensive stores and was busy with shoppers at the time of the shooting.

Chicago Police Department confirmed that a 26-year-old male was shot in the chest, the groin and the neck.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m., the force added.

Police said that two cars pulled up, and four individuals got out and opened fire, striking the three victims, before fleeing the scene.

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were also taken to hospitals in the city. Both are in a serious condition, police added.

Both vehicles fled westbound on Oak Street, and no suspects are in custody.

A weapon has been recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Read more

Shooting outside Chicago funeral home injures 14 people