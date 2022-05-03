Chicago releases video as bid for Democratic National Convention in 2024 is made official

CHICAGO — State and local Democratic leaders are officially declaring their intent to try to bring the 2024 Democratic presidential nominating convention to Chicago, releasing a video that promotes the city for its diversity, its cultural and culinary attractions, and its status as the adopted hometown of the party’s previous president, Barack Obama.

“Leading the battle on voting rights. Advocating to preserve all civil rights. Suppression. Oppression. We’re fighting for equality. It’s why we’re known as the heartland of democracy,” artist and activist Common, a native of Avalon Park, says in the city’s audition video. “For all the diversity that delights us, connects us, that brings out the best in us. Every Face. Every Age. Every Race. All different types of populations that make us one city, representing one nation,” he says in the video.

The 2-minute, 47-second video — showing views of the city’s lakefront, museums, parks, sports teams, music venues and tourist attractions — also includes footage of demonstrations, including protests following the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

It also touts the state and city’s Democratic leadership and their support of women’s, LGBTQ+, immigrant and workers’ rights as well as clean energy and other environmental initiatives.

“From raising the minimum wage to taking climate action to expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care, Illinois has led the way delivering for America’s working families,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement announcing the intention to bid on the convention.

“The convention would infuse more than $150 million into our economy, making it a win not just for Chicago — but our entire state,” Pritzker said. “I’m proud to invite the nation to explore the Land of Lincoln and Obama and enjoy everything from our world-class museums and theaters to our spectacular lakefront, world-renowned sports teams and award-winning restaurants.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a statement, cited the city’s track record of hosting large events, such as the 1996 Democratic National Convention where President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second term.

“Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth, and I am excited for the chance to show the world why Chicago is an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest,” Lightfoot said.

The intent to bid for the convention was also backed by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. Durbin is the No. 2 ranking Democrat in the Senate and Duckworth is a member of the Democratic National Committee.

It is also being backed by leaders of organized labor at the city and state levels, the hospitality community and Jerry Reinsdorf and Rocky Wirtz, who co-chair the joint venture that owns and operates the United Center, the West Side home of the Blackhawks and Bulls that is expected to be the site of 2024 convention just as it was in for the 1996 convention.

In addition to releasing it publicly, the video is being shared with the DNC and donors.

Last month, the DNC sent out formal letters to eight cities, including Chicago, Houston and Atlanta, asking city officials to submit bids for holding the quadrennial nominating convention. Organizers said that cities have until May 27 to submit their proposals to the DNC in order to be considered. The financial commitments are expected in the city’s formal response to the DNC’s request for proposals later this month.

As expected, the video submission for Chicago did not touch on outbreaks of violent crime in the city, something Republicans seeking to challenge Pritzker in the November general election and opponents of Lightfoot have noted as she faces reelection next year.

The announcement also did not include a dollar amount of prospective city, state and private financial inducements to lure the DNC to Chicago.

In 2020, host city Milwaukee put together a $40 million funding package for the Democratic convention, only to see the events vastly curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Milwaukee, along with Nashville, are finalists for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

But hospitality industry officials said they were hopeful of winning the 2024 event to provide an influx of as many as 50,000 people to the city and inject revenue into hotels and restaurants that were severely hurt by pandemic closures and restrictions.

“The DNC will energize Chicago’s economy with jobs and dollars pouring into our local businesses and is an important part of our city’s economic recovery,” said Jack Lavin, president and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

