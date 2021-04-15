Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of 13-year-old boy

Reuters Videos

"Those videos speak for themselves. Adam, during his last second of life, did not have a gun in his hand," Weiss-Ortiz saidThe family of Adam Toledo, a 13-year old boy killed by a Chicago police officer, said, on Thursday (April 15), the teenager was not carrying a gun when he was shot, contrary to claims made by the Chicago Police Department.The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood on the city's West Side.The body-camera video from the officer then showed him yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground."Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the pursuit.