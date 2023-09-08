Chicago rent keeps rising, higher cost of living straining many residents
Chicago residents are straining under higher costs of living, as rent continues to rise each year.
Chicago residents are straining under higher costs of living, as rent continues to rise each year.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.
The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has come to a head as Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has filed a lawsuit against Danis.
In 2021, U.K. neobank Zopa, which has been around since 2004, leapt to a $1 billion valuation on the back of a big investment from SoftBank and a plan to go public by 2022. Now it's 2023, and Zopa is today announcing another fundraise of a different kind as it continues to wait for the IPO markets to reopen. The startup has picked up £75 million ($93 million), a debt fundraise that it plans to use to shore up its finances, eye up some acquisitions and continue building more products alongside its loans, savings and deposits, BNPL and other services used by its 1 million customers.
Max looks set to move into the sports streaming business in the coming weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery may try to get users hooked by offering live sports at no extra cost for several months before charging extra for them.
Live TV streaming services get you access to local stations, sports matches and cable networks. Here's a guide to picking the best service for you.
Relativity Space is amping up its investment at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, with the company announcing today that it would lease a historic first-stage test stand to advance the development of the Terran R launch vehicle. Per the new agreement, Relativity will lease the A-2 Test Stand from NASA for a seven-year period, at a price of $2.76 million. The new investment brings Relativity’s total footprint at Mississippi-based Stennis to over 300 acres.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!
Stocks were lower on Thursday amid building signs the US economy could be running hot.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
A sweet treat for your feet! Comfy clogs are this season’s ‘It’ shoe.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Sharing life details on the internet may not be the way to go anymore.