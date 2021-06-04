Chicago is reopening fully on June 11, mayor says

Reuters Videos

With less than three weeks until the June 22 primary election, the eight contenders traded barbs on education, experience and the economy, though the issue of public safety dominated much of the evening amid a spike in shootings and other crimes. The primary winner will be heavily favored to win November's general election.Yang, who has been at or near the top of most polls and whose sunny disposition has been a hallmark of his campaign, took some shots at Adams, a former police officer and state lawmaker who has faced some ethics inquiries during his career."We know that you've been investigated for corruption everywhere you've gone," Yang said.Adams, who denied wrongdoing and accused Yang of getting his facts wrong, attacked Yang for leaving the city during the pandemic and for never having voted in a city election before.