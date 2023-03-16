Chicago reporter confronts Lori Lightfoot: 'Get the hell out of my city'
Chicago reporter William Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his takedown of Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a council meeting.
Chicago reporter William Kelly joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his takedown of Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a council meeting.
She will be leaving office in May, after failing to make the mayoral runoff election scheduled for April 4th.
The rent eats first in millions of American households.
Bears GM Ryan Poles shares his thoughts on Chicago's new signings, including Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.
Pastor Corey Brooks says only Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas can repair the damage done to public safety and the economy caused by predecessor Lori Lightfoot.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at store on U.S. 19 in Thomasville, Georgia and left one man dead and a woman injured. GSP investigators have identified the suspect as Khalil Pugh.
Luxx Noir London tells EW her sweet exchange with RuPaul on the Main Stage "went on for a lot longer" than we saw on TV as they discussed her 1986 tribute look on the runway.
A council's felling of 110 trees under the cover of darkness and flanked by security guards has been branded "despicable".
Temperatures in Las Vegas "were often in excess of in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit" at the time of Virginia DeSapio's death last August, according to a lawsuit filed by her nephews
A group of four suspects allegedly sprayed, attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy in Staten Island on March 4, New York Police Department (NYPD) officials say.
Now that a new coach is in place, here's a quick look at the Penn State defensive line situation this spring
Max Edward Hartley was arrested and charged with battery after knocking the drummer to the ground. Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Violently Attacked Outside Hotel in Florida Spencer Kaufman
Lawrence Paul Anderson first attracted attention for trying to eat a victim's heart. Later, the public learned Anderson was able to kill because he'd been released from prison by mistake
“I’ve never seen that many deer.”
A TikToker received a wave of support when she said she had no regrets over keeping her own seat despite a fellow passenger asking her to swap.
How to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!
Clyburn, an outspoken moderate and one of the most powerful Black elected U.S. officials, played a critical role in President Joe Biden’s primary win in 2020.
A "Wheel of Fortune" player had a "depressing" guess when she attempted to solve the bonus puzzle on the beloved game show. Fans were quick to react.
Aldermen for the 11th, 39th, 50th and 44th have endorsed candidate for mayor Paul Vallas and his tough on crime campaign. Candidate Brandon Johnson gained support of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. He is the first statewide elected official to endorse a candidate in this runoff.
Japan manager Kideki Kuriyama still gets a special tingle watching Shohei Ohtani. It's been that way since Kuriyama managed the two-way star with the Hokkaido Ham-Fighters. “When we see Shohei playing, not only the players but also the Japanese baseball fans, all the nation is feeling something extra,” Kuriyama said through a translator after Ohtani led Japan over Italy 9-3 on Thursday night to put the Samurai Warriors in their fifth straight World Baseball Classis semifinal.
Arch Manning, Anthony Hill, Cedric Baxter and others discuss their transition to the college level.