Chicago rideshare driver with concealed carry license shoots 2 robbers who stole his cellphone, fired at him

A Chicago rideshare driver shot two alleged robbers who stole his cellphone and fired at him while he was working overnight Friday, according to police.

The 26-year-old, who is a concealed carry license holder, had just dropped off a passenger on the city’s West Side, when the alleged robbery occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Millard, according to WBBM-TV.

The suspects were described as a 20-year-old man shot in the right leg, and an 18-year-old woman grazed by a bullet on the right arm, the Chicago Police Department said in a release.

CONCEALED CARRY HOLDER CONFRONTS INTRUDER IN ATTIC, LEAVES HIM OFFERING CASH: REPORTS

Chicago police officers in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago.

The man was taken to a hospital in good condition and the woman refused treatment.

The victim wasn't injured in the incident.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Police didn't say what charges the suspects may face. The victim has not been charged.

Police are investigating the incident.