The Chicago River is smoking and freezing. Here's what it looks like in sub-zero temperatures

As Chicago braces for temperatures colder than Antarctica, the Chicago River is crusted with ice and "smoke" is rolling off.

On Tuesday, a video showed steam rising from off the top of the water and swirling upward. This kind of vapor rises when the water temperature is warmer than the air temperature, creating what some call "steam fog" or "sea smoke."

Wednesday's bitter cold could near the Windy City's all-time coldest temperature of 27 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

As temperatures dropped to at least minus 20 degrees with a wind chill of nearly minus 40 degrees on Wednesday morning, some photos showed the river nearly frozen-over.

The weather service says temperatures are expected to move lower as the day progresses.

WOW: Take a look at a frozen-over #Chicago River this morning as the #PolarVotex brings dangerously low temperatures to the region; It's about -20 in Chicago right now, but wind chills make it feel almost -40! Stay safe out there #ilwx #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/lNHwtAgOj7 — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) January 30, 2019

Aerial video and photos shared Tuesday evening shows ice covering long stretches of the river, appearing in sheets like broken glass.

Ice was visible on the river that runs through downtown Chicago as early as Monday, as the region began plunging into a deep freeze with life-threatening temperatures.

The Chicago River freezes as the vortex sets in. It’s been open water for most of the winter. Will probably be solid ice very soon. pic.twitter.com/pVRwNAVOIz — Mitch Smith (@MitchKSmith) January 29, 2019

The frigid temperatures suspended commuter rail trips, closed some major Chicago attractions and closed schools on Wednesday.

