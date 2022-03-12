Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

Axios

Ukrainian officials reported Russian airstrikes on Friday near airports in the western cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk and more bombings in the eastern city of Dnipro, where at least one civilian was reported killed. The big picture: Ukrainian officials say it's the first time Dnipro has been attacked, as Russia's military appears to be widening its assault to more cities. Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun tweeted Friday it shows there's "no safe city" in Ukraine.