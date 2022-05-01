Chicago would-be robbery victim flips script on suspect, draws firearm

A would-be robber in Chicago was fatally shot after two men he targeted turned the tables on him Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The 32-year-old suspect began talking with two other 32-year-old men who were walking back to their vehicle from a store on the 1500 block of East 95th Street around 3:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

As the victims entered their gray 2012 Volkswagen SUV, the suspect followed them, got into the backseat, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to authorities.

File - Chicago police said a would-be robber was shot and killed after his intended victims turned the tables on him Saturday afternoon. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The suspect struck one of the victims with the handgun before one victim drew his own handgun and fired shots at the would-be robber, police said.

The 32-year-old suspect suffered a grazed gunshot wound to the forehead, left leg and chest, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said detectives were continuing to investigate the incident.