Chicago school parent: Closure is devastating

The Daily Beast

University of KansasA University of Kansas fraternity house’s locker room was “covered in vomit, liquor, pee, old food, trash, and who knows what else,” one prospective member told investigators. But when some of the frat’s pledges started to clean it up, they were ordered by its members to go immediately to bed without showering. That night, the student alleged, the pledges were forced to sleep in vomit-encrusted sheets.The sickening incident was one of several incidents uncovered by outside in