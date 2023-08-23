Chicago swelters under Excessive Heat Warning
The Chicago heat index soared well past 100 degrees Wednesday as dangerous temperatures and humidity descended on the area.
The Chicago heat index soared well past 100 degrees Wednesday as dangerous temperatures and humidity descended on the area.
Amid record-breaking heat across the U.S., residents in major cities like Phoenix and Miami are experiencing far more intense weather than those in rural areas.
Heat guns are a versatile tool that can be used for thawing frozen pipes and equipment, shrinking plastic, tinting windows and removing vinyl wraps.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle will take place Wednesday night in Milwaukee, with eight Republican candidates hoping to seize the spotlight from former President Donald Trump — at least for one night.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
Toll Brothers delivered 2,524 homes in the third quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up a popular knife set for nearly 60% off and a handy car trash can for just $10!
The volume of mortgage applications for a home purchase last week was the smallest in 28 years.
Nvidia stock was higher on Wednesday ahead of the company's highly-anticipated earnings report after the bell.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
Peloton stock tanked 22% after posting a disappointing quarter and guidance.
James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.
The rise of humanoid robots didn’t happen overnight, but a kind of perfect storm has accelerated the phenomenon over the past year and change. The foundation, of course, is decades of research. The necessary software and components have come a long way, driven by innovations in industrial robotics, autonomous driving and even the smartphone industry.
The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. The FBI said that over the past 24 hours, it had tracked approximately 1,580 bitcoin — worth more than $40 million — that the North Korean hackers are currently holding in six separate crypto wallets. The FBI said these funds were stolen during “several” cryptocurrency heists.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is investing $1 billion in Reliance Retail as India's largest retail chain looks to expand its operations and enter new categories. The Qatar Investment Authority's check will secure it a 0.99% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the Indian company at $100 billion. Reliance Retail -- which operates 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, selling everything from electronics to fashion and pharma -- was last valued at $62.4 billion in 2020, when it raised over $6 billion from investors, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity giant KKR.