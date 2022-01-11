Chicago schools to reopen for in-person learning

Reuters

China's New Oriental dismissed 60,000 employees and saw operating income plunge by 80% after Beijing enforced new sweeping rules on the country's private education industry that barred for-profit tutoring last year, according to its founder. Yu Minhong, who founded the company in 1993, published the figures on his official WeChat account on Saturday in a disclosure that showed how the crackdown in July 2021 hit what was once one of China's largest private tutoring firms. The WeChat post did not specify a time period for the drop in operating profit.