A Chicago security guard was gunned down at a Family Dollar store in the city's West Side, police said.

According to FOX 32, citing the Chicago Police Department, authorities were called to the discount store on Friday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the suspect approached 43-year-old Loyce Wright with a rifle and gunned him down in the store.

Wright, a security guard at the store, was struck multiple times by the gunfire.

Pedestrians walk past a Family Dollar store in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on August 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

The 43-year-old was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police confirmed with the local outlet.

Jessie Brown, who works as a security at a store next door, said he was at work when he heard the barage of gunfire.

"I was at work and I heard the gunshots next door, so I went next door to go see what happened and then I see my friend, Loyce, on the ground," Brown told FOX 32.

The inside of a Family Dollar store in Clayton, Georgia.

Brown said that he had known Wright for 20 years and that the pair both worked in security.

"He was a good friend, he loved doing security, I loved doing security and it's just sad that this happened to him," said Brown.

"All he was trying to do was work and take care of his family and now this," he added.

Chicago Police Department headquarters on May 17, 2021.

The Chicago Police Department said that they do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating the incident.

Dollar Tree Inc., the parent company of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.





Original article source: Chicago security guard gunned down with rifle, killed in Family Dollar store: police