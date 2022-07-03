Chicago sees 35 people shot, 5 killed, in bloody July 4 weekend

Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, during a bloody holiday weekend in Chicago.

A 24-year-old woman was killed on Friday night during a shootout between two men in the city's Chinatown area, with one of the gunman and two others being wounded during the incident, according to reporting from ABC 7. The woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital but died of her injuries, police say.

Four more people were wounded Friday night in West Garfield Park when a man walking down the road opened fire on the group, with a 25-year-old man being struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition. The three other victims were also taken to the hospital but listed in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on the city's South Side early Saturday, with police saying they had no suspects in custody. A 90-year-old man was hospitalized later Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, with Mount Sinai Hospital listing him in critical condition. Police say they have talked to a person of interest in the case.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT BY CONVICTED FELON, OFFICIALS SAY

The shooting came the same day Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference, where she expressed appreciation for the city's police officers.

"We need to remember every single day on every single watch, our brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department are out there literally risking their lives for our safety," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a Friday press conference, reminding residents to "say thank you" to officers.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) Superintendent David Brown joined Lightfoot, and said the July 4 holiday would be a difficult weekend for police.

"There's no reason why everyone can't enjoy the holiday and every event safety. Parents, please, please know where your children are," he said. "Don't leave them to government to be the parents of your kids. We need you, parents, please, to help us make sure your young people are safe."

Story continues

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL REMEMBERS BROTHER, 18, FATALLY SHOT IN CHICAGO: ‘ALL I WANT…IS JUSTICE’

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the city's west side, with one man being struck in the leg being transported to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition. A woman was also struck in the leg during the shooting, with the hospital listing her in good condition. Police say they have no suspects in the case.

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday and two more were injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd that was gathered in a backyard on the city's South Side. Police say the man was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, while a 24-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman were also shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. The 24-year-old woman was stabilized and the 30-year-old woman was listed in good condition. No suspects have been taken into custody.

The backyard shooting was part of a particularly violent eight-hour stretch in the city, which saw 16 people shot, two fatally.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago hospital Sunday after he was shot multiple times while attempting to confront someone breaking into his car. He was listed as in serious condition. A few hours earlier another man was shot during an argument over a traffic accident on the city's South Side. The 45-year-old man's vehicle was struck by another vehicle, prompting the man to approach the vehicle in an attempt to exchange information. An argument soon ensued and the driver of the striking vehicle shot the man in the neck, causing him to be transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and listed in fair condition. Police have not taken a suspect into custody.

Around the same time a man was grazed in the head by a bullet close to the scene of Friday's Chinatown shooting, with the man telling police he heard people arguing nearby before gunfire erupted. The 18-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed in good condition. Police do not have a suspect in custody.