Chicago shooting leaves 4 dead, 4 injured following argument in city's South Side, police say

Four people were killed and four others were injured during an argument early Tuesday morning in Chicago, police have said.

Several people were inside a home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood just before 5:45 a.m. when an argument started and shots rang out, the Chicago Police Department said.

Police said four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sources noted that none appeared to be minors, but police did not provide additional information regarding their ages or identities.

The four other injured victims were rushed to area hospitals and in critical or unknown condition, with injuries that included gunshot wounds to the head or back, police said. Three of the surviving victims were men, including two who are 23 and 25 years old, respectively. The fourth victim is a woman whose age was not provided.

A 2-year-old girl was also taken to a local hospital to be examined, though she did not have any apparent injuries, sources said.

Police said they are still looking for the suspected gunman or gunmen.