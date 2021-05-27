Chicago shooting: Man, 22, fatally shot in rideshare vehicle near 75th, Jeffery in South Shore, CPD says

A 22-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head, while sitting in a rideshare vehicle in the South Shore early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Video Transcript

DIANE PATHIEU: And Tania, this morning one man is dead, and the suspects are still on the loose. Police say it happened this morning when a 22-year-old man jumped into a rideshare in the back seat of a car. A gray Volkswagen sedan pulled alongside that rideshare. Someone in the back of that car fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.

The rideshare driver then rushed to a nearby gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street, where the driver was able to flag down officers who were actually responding to the shots fired. The victim was pronounced dead there at the scene. After the shooting, the suspects crashed their car into a parked car in the 7500 block of South Clyde and then took off on foot.

Police tell us those suspects have not yet been found. No one is in custody. They also confirmed the victim does not appear to be known to police.