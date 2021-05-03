Chicago shootings, murders outpacing 2020; nearly 1,000 people have been wounded so far this year, police say

Stephanie Pagones
·2 min read

Nearly a thousand people have been struck by bullets so far this year in Chicago, with murders and shootings so far outpacing 2020, while police also report a considerable drop in carjackings reported in the Windy City, officials recently announced.

There were 832 shootings in Chicago as of April 30, from which 997 people were wounded, Chicago Police said in announcing the monthly crime statistics for the city. The year-to-date figures show a stark increase compared to the same time last year, when 718 people were struck during 623 shootings, police said Saturday.

And 187 people were killed from Jan. 1 to April 30, compared to the 156 victims reported slain during the same time frame year-over-year.

CHICAGO CRIME: 46 PEOPLE SHOT, 7 KILLED DURING WEEKEND VIOLENCE

Meanwhile, the number of murders reported in April is actually lower than in April 2020, with 53 compared to last year’s 58. There were 251 shootings last month, with 299 victims –up from the 204 shootings and 225 people wounded in April 2020, police said.

The Windy City has seen an overall drop in its most serious crime offenses, the department said.

ILLINOIS MAN, TEEN CHARGED IN VIOLENT CARJACKING THAT LEFT MOTHER PARALYZED

Chicago Police have taken more than 3,600 guns, including 150 assault weapons, off the streets so far this year, authorities said.

Amid renewed efforts toward combatting carjacking, police reported a more than 55% drop in vehicular hijackings since January, when concerns were first raised about a reported surge.

Police Superintendent David Brown said carjackings "remain a concern, but Chicago is trending in the right direction."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to recognize this progress and continue to work to improve in every area," Brown said in a prepared statement. "The people of Chicago deserve nothing less than a world-class police department that is constantly looking to make the city a safer place."

As part of the department’s efforts to thwart carjackings in the city, CPD bolstered its task force dedicated to fighting that area of crime and has begun working with local, state and federal partners.

Recommended Stories

  • EU proposes reopening external borders as vaccination campaigns pick up speed

    In an announcement sure to be welcomed by travelers worldwide, EU officials on Monday proposed easing restrictions on visiting the 27-nation bloc as vaccination campaigns across the continent gather speed.

  • 'Raya and the Last Dragon': Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina Team Up in New Trailer!

    'Raya and the Last Dragon,' starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sanda Oh, Benedict Wong and more releases simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Mar. 5.

  • Remembering Olympia Dukakis, the Smartest Grande Dame in the Room

    Olympia Dukakis, who died on May 1 at 89, had a face like no one else’s. Stern but perpetually amused, with a warm leer of a grin that could light up a scene, she looked like the comedy and tragedy masks fused together. That’s a fitting reference, since Dukakis was of Greek heritage and, in […]

  • Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods ‘fired up’ about all the new additions

    Browns staffers spoke about Woods' excitement over the team's 2021 draft class

  • Browns considered taking Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in round one

    The Browns traded up in round two to get linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. They thought about taking him in round one. Via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said Saturday that Owusu-Koramoah could have been their round one selection, before he became the guy they moved up to select [more]

  • To combat climate change, electric cars have to be cheaper

    Most drivers of electric cars are wealthy, and most electric cars are luxury.Why it matters: To effectively combat climate change, the opposite needs to happen: electric cars need to become affordable and broadly appealing so the masses can and want to buy them. Only with mass adoption will heat-trapping emissions steeply decline in America’s most polluting sector.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The stereotype of rich Californians driving their Teslas isn’t a bad thing—at least not yet. It’s part of the cycle of new technology costs. Wealthy drivers are helping drive down the cost of new electric-car technologies by being able and willing (and subsidized by governments) to be early adopters of these vehicles."Now we’re at a point where the technology is there, we do need to start thinking about how we make sure this transition benefits everyone,” said Scott Hardman, a professional researcher at Institute of Transportation Studies at University of California, Davis.“But I don’t think things are going in the right direction,” he added, before sharing the following statistical snapshots.By the numbers: Of the 11 newest battery electric vehicles introduced in the U.S. between 2018 and 2020, eight are luxury vehicles.The average starting price of an electric car has increased over the past eight years, despite battery costs plummeting. The average price in 2012 was about $39,000. Last year, it was $52,000. (The cost of gas-powered cars is generally trending up too.)The average salary of an electric-car owner in California is $174,000, more than double the national average.Teslas, which make up more than 70% of the electric-car market, have even wealthier drivers, with average incomes of more than $300,000, Hardman’s research has found. (Multiple requests for comment to Tesla were not returned.)Driving the news: The Biden administration is proposing to invest $174 billion into electric vehicles and related charging equipment, including giving consumers point-of-sale rebates to buy American-made electric vehicles.This is key to attract lower-income buyers. Although the lifetime cost of owning an electric car can be lower than its gasoline counterpart, the sticker price remains higher, dissuading lower-income drivers, Hardman says.The existing federal tax credit for electric cars, which President Biden is also proposing to expand, has generally benefited wealthier people who have more tax liability and can afford to wait to get their money back.What they’re saying: The White House appears to be aware of this dynamic. Biden is proposing investments in a “way that is user-friendly and boosts the accessibility of incentives for the broadest spectrum of Americans,” Ali Zaidi, deputy climate-change adviser at the White House, said in a recent interview.Catch up fast: Last year, electric cars made up 2.2% of the U.S. auto market (compared to more than 4% globally), per BloombergNEF.New laws, automaker competition and falling battery prices will drive those percentages up significantly in the coming years, according to BloombergNEF and most other models.Automakers who make up nearly a third of the U.S. market have pledged to manufacture all-electric vehicles in the coming decades, consulting firm Rhodium Group found.The intrigue: Cost is actually growing in importance as a reason people decide not to buy an electric car, says Felicity Latcham, associate partner at consulting firm OC&C, which conducts regular surveys on this topic.Cheaper electric cars are coming as automakers compete to own this market.Hyundai just launched new advertising campaigns touting new hybrid and fully electric SUVs and sedans. Offerings like this will eventually broaden the market for used electric cars, which is especially important for lower income drivers.Yes, but: Roadblocks remain. Ask California, America’s leader in electric cars. Its goal is to get five million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 (today it has fewer than one million).Its 11-year-old Clean Vehicle Rebate Project has been widely successful but ran out of money last month. More than 60% of all electric-vehicle owners in California have used this program.In 2016, the legislature altered the program so lower-income people can receive more incentives and wealthier people are unable to participate in the program.Several other states have since adopted programs like California’s, though most don’t have income limits, potentially exacerbating inequality.The program just exhausted funding partly because of its popularity and because it didn’t receive any new funds last year.At a recent public hearing on the program, backers bemoaned the money running out and the fact that its annual funding doesn’t allow for adequate planning. Whether it gets more money will be among the budget decisions made later this month and in June.“When you take away the incentives, I just think you could really harm those that are on the fence,” said Eileen Tutt, executive director of the California Electric Transportation Coalition, a group of companies supporting electric cars. “If we eliminate this program now, that could ripple across the U.S. and really harm the market.”The bottom line: “Let’s be real. We’re not even close to meeting our goals,” Tutt said of California’s aspirations. “We’ve got to get to a new set of consumers.”Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • HPD investigating deadly shooting outside convenience store

    The shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot of a convenience store. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

  • Letters to the Editor: Vitriolic opposition to ethnic studies in O.C. is frighteningly ignorant

    There is nothing hateful or "anti-white" about teaching the contributions and experiences of California's minority communities.

  • Emory’s 2020 MBAs Plead For Retroactive STEM, But The School Isn’t Budging

    As the pandemic worsens in parts of the world, Goizueta grads call on school for help staying in the U.S. The post Emory’s 2020 MBAs Plead For Retroactive STEM, But The School Isn’t Budging appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • St. Louis mayor proposes $4 million cut from police budget

    St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones proposed a new city budget including a $4 million cut from the police department. According to the St. Louis Post-Disptach, Jones has shown a commitment to her promise to change the city’s approach to law enforcement and crime. On her first day in office, the freshman mayor proposed a new city budget that takes funding from the police budget and allocates the money to other causes.

  • America's No. 1 golf course to allow women for first time

    Pine Valley, home to the No. 1-ranked golf course in the U.S., voted this weekend to allow female members and unrestricted women's play for the first time in its 108-year history, Golf Digest reports.Details: The exclusive club is located in the tiny town of Pine Valley, New Jersey, which is 20 miles south of Philadelphia and has just one public road.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe town's 23 houses are owned by Pine Valley members, and the land is leased from the golf club, which also delivers the mail.The club has a secret list of 1,000 members, which is believed to include/have included notable names like George H.W. Bush, Sean Connery, Jack Nicklaus and Roger Goodell.Previously, women could only play as guests on Sunday afternoons, and there was a time when they weren't even allowed on the property.The big picture: Of the 3,670 private golf clubs in the U.S. today, fewer than a dozen remain men's only.Go deeper: America's 100 greatest golf courses (Golf Digest)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'I just want them to be held liable': Texas case opens door to sue over police misconduct

    Critics of a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity say there may be new legal avenues to hold law enforcement responsible for misconduct.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined