Chicago sisters accused of stabbing employee 27 times after being asked to wear a mask

Two Chicago sisters were denied bail after allegedly stabbing a store clerk 27 times over the request to wear a mask

A man was stabbed multiple times after asking two women to wear masks.

Two sisters entered a small shop in Chicago on Sunday when they were approached by a worker who asked them to wear a mask and to use hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 according to Karie James who is a police spokesperson, the Chicago Sun Times reported. They refused and began to argue with the man at the store located on the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road.

The argument escalated and the women Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, are accused of attacking the man. Jessica pulled a knife out of her back pocket and began stabbing the 32-year-old man. Jayla held the man in place by his hair while the victim was stabbed 27 times.

Jessica allegedly taunted the employee as a “b- – – -” and said he had gotten “f- – – – – up” by the sisters. Jayla recorded the incident on her phone.

The Hill sisters were both treated for minor wounds at St. Anthony Hospital while the victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The women were arrested at the scene and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday as their lawyer insisted they’d been overcharged and only acted in self-defense. A judge denied bail for the sisters. They are due in court again on Nov. 4.

This isn’t the first time requesting a customer to wear a mask went very wrong. In June, a Walmart employee in Florida was shoved after they asked a customer to wear a mask. Also, in May, a Target worker found themselves in the middle of a brawl after requesting that two customers wear their mask.

According to The New York Times, retail employees are often the ones enforcing the rule to wear a mask indoors, and far too often they are being injured over it. During an intense exchange between a Trader Joes employee and a customer, the customer said they should not be forced to wear a mask.

“We are in America here land of the free. Look at all of these sheep that are here, all wearing this mask that is actually dangerous for them,” a woman refused according to NYT.

